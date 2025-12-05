Who Is Levy Rozman? Levy Rozman is an American International Master and content creator, widely recognized for his engaging chess commentary and instructional videos. His online persona, GothamChess, has made chess accessible to a global audience with his witty and insightful style. He experienced a massive surge in popularity following the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of The Queen’s Gambit in 2020. His YouTube channel quickly became the first chess channel to surpass one billion views, solidifying his role as “The Internet’s Chess Teacher.”

Full Name Levy Rozman Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4.35 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Baruch College Father Eugene Rozman Mother Lina Rozman Siblings Leo Rozman

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York, Levy Rozman grew up speaking Russian at home, with parents who were Russian and Ukrainian émigrés. His energetic nature led his parents to enroll him in chess at age five, a game that provided a calming focus. He attended Baruch College, pursuing a degree in statistics and quantitative modeling, and by age sixteen, had achieved the title of National Master. Rozman also began teaching chess programs in local schools, securing city and state titles for his students.

Notable Relationships Levy Rozman met his wife, Lucy Rozman, in November 2015, and the couple married in 2021. Their relationship is often referenced in his online content, showcasing a supportive partnership. The content creator has no publicly known children. His focus remains on his burgeoning career and online presence, sharing personal anecdotes about his family life with his audience.

Career Highlights Levy Rozman’s YouTube channel, GothamChess, achieved unprecedented success by becoming the first chess channel to surpass one billion views and amass over 6.9 million subscribers. He earned the International Master title in 2018 and has since collected multiple awards for his content creation. Beyond his streaming and commentary, Rozman is a New York Times Best-Selling author for his book How to Win at Chess: The Ultimate Guide for Beginners and Beyond, published in 2023. He also launched the Levy Rozman Scholarship Fund, donating $100,000 to support school chess programs. Recognized for his significant influence, Rozman was included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the “Games” category in 2024, cementing his status as a pivotal figure in modern chess culture.