Who Is Frankie Muniz? Frankie Muniz is an American actor and racing driver, celebrated for his relatable, deadpan comedic timing. He skillfully navigates both Hollywood sets and challenging race tracks with unwavering dedication. He shot to widespread fame playing the title character in the hit Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. This breakout role earned him an Emmy nomination and established him as one of television’s most recognizable young talents.

Full Name Francisco Muniz IV Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Home-Schooled Since Grade 6 Father Francisco Muniz III Mother Denise Muniz Siblings Cristina Muniz Kids Mauz Mosley Muniz

Early Life and Education Frankie Muniz was born in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, the son of nurse Denise and restaurateur Francisco Muniz III. His family moved to Knightdale, North Carolina, where his early interest in performing was nurtured. After his parents divorced, Muniz relocated to Burbank, California, with his mother and was home-schooled from the sixth grade onward, allowing him to focus on his burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Frankie Muniz’s public life, leading to his marriage to actress and model Paige Price. They exchanged vows in October 2019, celebrating a bond that deepened over years. Muniz shares a son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, with Price, with whom he co-parents. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life, highlighting their commitment as new parents.

Career Highlights Frankie Muniz anchored the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle for seven seasons, a role that garnered him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He also starred in successful films like Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar, solidifying his status as a leading teen actor. Beyond acting, Muniz transitioned to professional motorsports, competing in the Atlantic Championship and later in the ARCA Menards Series. He now drives full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, pursuing a lifelong passion on the track.