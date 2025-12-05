Who Is Kwon Yu-ri? Kwon Yu-ri is a South Korean singer, actress, and songwriter, widely recognized for her dynamic performances and impactful contributions to K-pop. She established herself as a versatile entertainer across music and television. Her breakout moment came with the debut of Girls’ Generation in August 2007. The group quickly achieved global fame with their hit single “Gee,” cementing Yu-ri’s status as a prominent figure in the industry.

Full Name Kwon Yu-ri Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Neunggok High School, Chung-Ang University Siblings Kwon Hyuk-joon

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Kwon Yu-ri’s family life included her older brother, Kwon Hyuk-joon. She displayed an early aptitude for dance, leading her to audition successfully for SM Entertainment. Yu-ri attended Neunggok High School and later pursued higher education at Chung-Ang University, where she earned a degree in Theater and Film.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kwon Yu-ri’s time in the public eye, including a previously confirmed relationship with baseball player Oh Seung Hwan. However, details on her more recent romantic life remain largely private. Kwon Yu-ri has no publicly known children. Her last verified relationship with Oh Seung Hwan concluded in 2015.

Career Highlights Kwon Yu-ri’s career is significantly defined by her role as a member of Girls’ Generation, a K-pop group that achieved immense global success. The group’s debut in 2007 led to numerous chart-topping hits and widespread international recognition. Beyond music, Yu-ri has built a notable acting career, starring in acclaimed television dramas. Her lead role in the 2021 series Bossam: Steal the Fate earned her critical praise and expanded her artistic reach.