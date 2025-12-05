Who Is Quinnen Williams? Quinnen Williams is an American professional football defensive tackle, renowned for his explosive power and disruptive presence on the field. He consistently challenges offensive lines and excels at both stopping the run and pressuring quarterbacks. He first burst into the national spotlight as the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, chosen by the New York Jets. His immediate impact showcased his elite talent, quickly establishing him as a foundational player in the league.

Full Name Quinnen Williams Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Education Wenonah High School, University of Alabama Father Quincy Williams Sr. Mother Marquischa Henderson Williams Siblings Quincy Williams, Giovanni Williams, Ciele Williams Kids True Amour Williams

Early Life and Education Family ties shaped Quinnen Williams early, growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, with his father, Quincy Williams Sr., and siblings after his mother’s passing in 2010. His father became a single parent, deeply influencing Williams’ strong work ethic. Williams attended Wenonah High School in Birmingham, where his defensive prowess began to garner significant attention. He later committed to the University of Alabama, where he developed into a dominant force on the defensive line, eventually winning a national championship.

Notable Relationships Quinnen Williams married Maranda Williams in 2022, and their relationship has been publicly acknowledged since then. The couple welcomed a daughter named True Amour in May 2023, with whom they share a family life.

Career Highlights Quinnen Williams established himself as a premier defensive tackle in the NFL, known for his ability to disrupt plays in the backfield. He was selected third overall by the New York Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft, marking his official entry into professional football. His impactful play earned him First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top interior linemen. Before his NFL career, Williams was a dominant force at the University of Alabama, where he was awarded the Outland Trophy in 2018 as the nation’s best interior lineman. He has continued to achieve professional recognition, including three consecutive Pro Bowl nominations from 2022 to 2024. Williams was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in late 2025.