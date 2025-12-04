Happy birthday to Jay-Z , Tyra Banks , and Jin ! December 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper and Producer Jay-Z, 56 Known for intricate lyricism and pioneering business ventures, Jay-Z is an American rapper and record executive who transformed hip-hop into a global empire. Shawn Corey Carter has earned 25 Grammy Awards and became the genre's first billionaire through strategic investments.



Little-known fact: He often composed complex rhymes entirely in his head, without writing them down.

#2 Model and Actress Tyra Banks, 52 Celebrated for her impactful career, American model and television personality Tyra Banks broke barriers as the first African American woman to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. She later created and hosted America's Next Top Model, establishing a multimedia empire. Banks continues to inspire confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.



Little-known fact: She initially planned to attend Loyola Marymount University before a modeling scout discovered her.

#3 Singer and Actor Jin, 33 Known for his captivating vocals and "Worldwide Handsome" persona, South Korean singer and songwriter Jin has achieved global recognition as a member of the iconic K-pop group BTS. His solo releases, including "The Astronaut," further showcase his diverse musical artistry.



Beyond his chart-topping music, Jin is recognized for his charismatic stage presence and his positive life philosophies, often emphasizing self-love and living in the present.



Little-known fact: He initially dreamed of becoming a journalist before being scouted for auditions and pursuing a career in entertainment.

#4 Actress Marisa Tomei, 61 An American actress known for injecting authenticity and wit into her diverse roles, Marisa Tomei has captivated audiences for decades. Her acclaimed career spans from earning an Academy Award for My Cousin Vinny to portraying Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showcasing her remarkable versatility. She is also a noted stage performer and advocate for voter rights.



Little-known fact: She discovered she is a distant cousin of actress Julianne Moore through genealogy research.

#5 Actor and Musician Fred Armisen, 59 Known for his versatile comedic talent, American actor and musician Fred Armisen became a household name during his eleven-season tenure on Saturday Night Live. He later co-created the satirical sketch series Portlandia, showcasing his unique blend of character work and observational humor. Armisen also maintains a vibrant musical career as a drummer.



Little-known fact: His paternal grandfather, Masami Kuni, was Korean and adopted a Japanese identity after a 1923 massacre, later reportedly spying for Japan during World War II.

#6 Mixed Martial Artist Max Holloway, 34 Dynamic striking and an unbreakable spirit define Max Holloway, the American professional mixed martial artist from Hawaii. He rose to prominence as the UFC Featherweight Champion and later secured the symbolic BMF title with a highlight-reel knockout. Holloway is known for his incredible chin and relentless pace.



Little-known fact: Max Holloway won his first amateur kickboxing bout after only three days of training.

#7 Baseball Player Jackson Holliday, 22 An American professional baseball infielder known for his exceptional talent, Jackson Holliday rapidly rose through the ranks after being the first overall pick. He signed a record-setting bonus with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022 and debuted in MLB in 2024, earning the 2023 Minor League Player of the Year award. Holliday comes from a family steeped in baseball, with his father Matt being a former MLB All-Star.



Little-known fact: Jackson's unique hitting philosophy, inherited from his father, is to "try to hit the pitcher in the face" when at the plate.

#8 Actor and Comedian Kevin Sussman, 55 Known for his affable demeanor, American actor and comedian Kevin Sussman has crafted a career out of playing memorable, often quirky, characters. He gained widespread recognition as Stuart Bloom in the acclaimed series The Big Bang Theory and also held a recurring role on the popular comedy-drama Ugly Betty.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Kevin Sussman worked at a comic book store, a job that ironically foreshadowed his most famous television role.

#9 Singer and Actress Kim Do-Yeon, 26 South Korean singer and actress Kim Do-yeon rose to fame after ranking eighth on the survival show Produce 101. She debuted with the project girl group I.O.I and later became a prominent member of Weki Meki. More recently, she has pursued acting roles and modeling ventures.



Little-known fact: She was the captain of her middle school cheerleading team, and a video of her cheerleading led to her being scouted by Fantagio.

#10 Baseball Player Blake Snell, 33 An American professional baseball pitcher, Blake Snell stands out for his commanding presence and two Cy Young Awards. He honed his skills in Seattle before making his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell has anchored rotations for multiple teams, including the Padres, Giants, and Dodgers. He led the American League in wins and ERA in 2018.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on baseball, Blake Snell trained at a facility owned by his father, who was also a former minor league player.