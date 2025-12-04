Who Is Tyra Banks? Tyra Lynne Banks is an American model and television personality, celebrated for her trailblazing presence and savvy business acumen. Her confident demeanor transformed the fashion industry. She first gained widespread attention as the first African American woman on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This historic achievement solidified her supermodel status.

Full Name Tyra Lynne Banks Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Louis Bélanger-Martin Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Immaculate Heart High School, Harvard University’s Owner/President Management Program Father Donald Banks Mother Carolyn London Siblings Devin Banks Kids York Banks Asla

Early Life and Education Tyra Lynne Banks was born in Inglewood, California, to Carolyn London, a medical photographer, and Donald Banks, a computer consultant. Her parents divorced when she was six. She attended John Burroughs Middle School and later graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles in 1991. Banks also completed a non-degree management program at Harvard University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tyra Banks’s public life, including a notable relationship with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla. She has also reportedly been dating Louis Bélanger-Martin since 2018. Banks shares one son, York Banks Asla, with her former partner Erik Asla, with whom she co-parents. She remains in a relationship with Bélanger-Martin.

Career Highlights Tyra Banks cemented her legacy by creating and hosting the global phenomenon America’s Next Top Model, which aired for 24 cycles. She also became the first African American woman to appear solo on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Beyond modeling, Banks launched her production company, Bankable Productions, and developed her own cosmetics line, Tyra Beauty. She also hosted The Tyra Banks Show, earning two Daytime Emmy Awards.