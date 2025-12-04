Who Is Kevin Sussman? Kevin Sussman is an American actor known for portraying endearing, often awkward, characters. He brings a unique blend of humor and vulnerability to his roles. He rose to public attention playing Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. This role became a fan favorite, making him a series regular.

Full Name Kevin Sussman Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education American Academy of Dramatic Arts, College of Staten Island, New Dorp High School, Staten Island Technical High School Siblings Andy, Dan, Brian

Early Life and Education One of four brothers, Kevin Sussman grew up in Staten Island, New York City, to Jewish school-teacher parents. He developed an early love for performance and storytelling. After graduating from New Dorp High School, Sussman attended the College of Staten Island for a year. He then pursued acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan, studying with Uta Hagen for four years.

Notable Relationships A string of relationships has marked Kevin Sussman’s personal life, including his marriage to Alessandra Young from 2006 until their divorce in 2017. More recently, Sussman married Addie Hall in April 2023. He has no children, maintaining a private personal life outside of his professional work.