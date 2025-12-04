Kevin Sussman: Bio And Career Highlights
Kevin Sussman
December 4, 1970
Staten Island, New York City, US
55 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Kevin Sussman?
Kevin Sussman is an American actor known for portraying endearing, often awkward, characters. He brings a unique blend of humor and vulnerability to his roles.
He rose to public attention playing Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. This role became a fan favorite, making him a series regular.
|Full Name
|Kevin Sussman
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Ashkenazi Jewish
|Education
|American Academy of Dramatic Arts, College of Staten Island, New Dorp High School, Staten Island Technical High School
|Siblings
|Andy, Dan, Brian
Early Life and Education
One of four brothers, Kevin Sussman grew up in Staten Island, New York City, to Jewish school-teacher parents. He developed an early love for performance and storytelling.
After graduating from New Dorp High School, Sussman attended the College of Staten Island for a year. He then pursued acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan, studying with Uta Hagen for four years.
Notable Relationships
A string of relationships has marked Kevin Sussman’s personal life, including his marriage to Alessandra Young from 2006 until their divorce in 2017.
More recently, Sussman married Addie Hall in April 2023. He has no children, maintaining a private personal life outside of his professional work.
Career Highlights
Kevin Sussman’s breakthrough role arrived as Stuart Bloom, the comic book store owner, on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He appeared in over 85 episodes, becoming a beloved series regular.
Sussman gained significant recognition for his role as Walter, Betty Suarez’s unfaithful boyfriend, in the acclaimed ABC comedy-drama Ugly Betty. This early television work helped establish his versatile acting presence.
