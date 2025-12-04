Kevin Sussman speaking into a microphone, smiling and gesturing during a public event or panel discussion.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Sussman

Born

December 4, 1970

Died
Birthplace

Staten Island, New York City, US

Age

55 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Kevin Sussman?

Kevin Sussman is an American actor known for portraying endearing, often awkward, characters. He brings a unique blend of humor and vulnerability to his roles.

He rose to public attention playing Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. This role became a fan favorite, making him a series regular.

Full NameKevin Sussman
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAshkenazi Jewish
EducationAmerican Academy of Dramatic Arts, College of Staten Island, New Dorp High School, Staten Island Technical High School
SiblingsAndy, Dan, Brian

Early Life and Education

One of four brothers, Kevin Sussman grew up in Staten Island, New York City, to Jewish school-teacher parents. He developed an early love for performance and storytelling.

After graduating from New Dorp High School, Sussman attended the College of Staten Island for a year. He then pursued acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan, studying with Uta Hagen for four years.

Notable Relationships

A string of relationships has marked Kevin Sussman’s personal life, including his marriage to Alessandra Young from 2006 until their divorce in 2017.

More recently, Sussman married Addie Hall in April 2023. He has no children, maintaining a private personal life outside of his professional work.

Career Highlights

Kevin Sussman’s breakthrough role arrived as Stuart Bloom, the comic book store owner, on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He appeared in over 85 episodes, becoming a beloved series regular.

Sussman gained significant recognition for his role as Walter, Betty Suarez’s unfaithful boyfriend, in the acclaimed ABC comedy-drama Ugly Betty. This early television work helped establish his versatile acting presence.

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.