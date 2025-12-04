Who Is Fred Armisen? Fereydun Robert Armisen is an American comedian, actor, and musician with a distinctive, adaptable performing style. His career spans decades, marked by keen observational humor and a knack for character development. He achieved widespread recognition as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, becoming known for a diverse range of impressions and original characters. This eleven-season tenure established his reputation as a versatile comedic force.

Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Net Worth $8 million

Early Life and Education His multicultural family shaped Fred Armisen’s early life, born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. His Venezuelan mother and German-Korean father instilled a global perspective and appreciation for diverse cultures. Armisen later attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan before leaving to pursue a music career as a rock drummer. This early passion for music often influences his comedic work.

Notable Relationships Over his career, Fred Armisen has had several public relationships. He was married to musician Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004, and later to actress Elisabeth Moss from 2009 to 2011. More recently, Armisen married comedian Riki Lindhome in 2022. He has no children from any of his relationships.

Career Highlights Fred Armisen’s career in comedy and music includes a prominent role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013. During this time, he developed many memorable characters and celebrity impressions. Beyond SNL, Armisen co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia, which ran for eight seasons. This series satirized the unique culture of Portland, Oregon, earning him multiple Emmy nominations and a Peabody Award. He has also served as bandleader for the 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers and co-created other series like Documentary Now! and Los Espookys.