Who Is Kim Do-yeon? Kim Do-yeon is a South Korean singer, actress, and model, known for her striking visuals and versatile performances. She possesses a natural charisma that has endeared her to a wide audience. She rose to prominence as a top-eight finalist on the Mnet reality show Produce 101, which led to her debut with the project girl group I.O.I. Their debut single “Dream Girls” quickly topped charts, cementing her status as a rising K-pop star.

Full Name Kim Do-yeon Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $300,000 Nationality South Korean Ethnicity South Korean Education School of Performing Arts Seoul Siblings Kim Minseon, Older Brother

Early Life and Education Born in Bupyeong District, Incheon, Kim Do-yeon grew up with an older sister and an older brother. Her family’s support cultivated her early interest in performing. She attended Sangji Girls’ High School where she captained the cheerleading team, an activity that caught the eye of a Fantagio official. Later, she transferred to the School of Performing Arts Seoul to pursue her burgeoning career in the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships Kim Do-yeon has maintained a private approach to her personal relationships throughout her career. Despite occasional media speculation, she has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners. In early 2024, rumors linking her to actor Gong Myung were swiftly debunked by both agencies, confirming their relationship was strictly professional. She has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Kim Do-yeon first captivated audiences as a contestant on Produce 101 in 2016, where she secured a spot in the highly popular project group I.O.I. The group’s debut with the mini-album Chrysalis achieved significant commercial success. Following I.O.I’s disbandment, she debuted with the girl group Weki Meki, serving as a lead vocalist, dancer, and visual. Beyond music, she has expanded her portfolio with notable acting roles in dramas like Short, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, and the upcoming film 18 Youth. To date, she has garnered recognition for her versatile talent, including modeling campaigns for global brands such as Bobbi Brown and Maybelline New York, solidifying her influence in both K-pop and fashion.