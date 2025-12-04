Who Is Jackson Holliday? Jackson Holliday is an American professional baseball infielder who quickly became one of the sport’s most anticipated young talents. His dynamic play on the field and advanced hitting approach have garnered significant attention throughout the league. Holliday burst into the national spotlight as the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. This selection marked him as a generational prospect, rapidly ascending through the minor league system.

Full Name Jackson Matthew Holliday Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Education Stillwater High School Father Matt Holliday Mother Leslee Holliday Siblings Ethan Holliday, Reed Holliday, Gracyn Holliday

Early Life and Education Growing up in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Jackson Holliday was immersed in a baseball family, with his father, Matt Holliday, being a former MLB All-Star. This environment cultivated his early passion and fundamental understanding of the game. By his senior year at Stillwater High School, Holliday had developed into a standout player, setting a national high school record for hits in a season. He later committed to Oklahoma State University, though he ultimately signed with the Orioles.

Notable Relationships Currently, Jackson Holliday is married to Chloé Cox Holliday; the couple exchanged vows in January 2024 after an engagement in December 2022. Their relationship began during their high school years in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The couple does not have children, though they share a pet Bernedoodle named Coconut. Chloé frequently supports Holliday at his games and shares updates on social media.

Career Highlights Jackson Holliday’s career began with a significant breakthrough, being selected as the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. His rapid progression through the minor leagues saw him earn the prestigious 2023 Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year award. Beyond his on-field achievements, Holliday secured an $8.19 million signing bonus, a record for a high school player, demonstrating his immediate market value. He also debuted in Major League Baseball in 2024, joining the Orioles’ active roster.