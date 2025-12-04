Who Is Jay-Z? Shawn Corey Carter is an American rapper, record executive, and entrepreneur, widely recognized for his transformative impact on Hip-Hop culture. He consistently merges artistic innovation with sharp business acumen. His debut album, Reasonable Doubt, though not an immediate chart-topper, garnered significant critical acclaim, signaling a powerful new voice in East Coast hip-hop. This early work quickly established his complex lyricism and authentic storytelling.

Full Name Shawn Corey Carter Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2.6 billion Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Eli Whitney High School, George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School, Trenton Central High School Father Adnis Reeves Mother Gloria Carter Siblings Eric Carter, Andrea Carter, Michelle Carter Kids Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, Sir Carter

Early Life and Education Raised in Brooklyn’s Marcy Houses, Shawn Corey Carter was brought up by his mother, Gloria Carter, after his father, Adnis Reeves, left the family when Carter was 11. He was the youngest of four children. Carter attended Eli Whitney High School and George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School in Brooklyn, and later Trenton Central High School in New Jersey. He ultimately left high school without graduating, but his early interest in music was evident.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc with Beyoncé Knowles blossomed into marriage in April 2008, following years of private dating that began around 2000. Their highly publicized union quickly became one of music’s most influential partnerships. The couple shares three children: daughter Blue Ivy Carter, born in 2012, and twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, who arrived in 2017.

Career Highlights Jay-Z’s album catalog includes 14 number-one albums, a record that solidifies his presence across decades. Landmark works like The Blueprint and The Black Album are celebrated for their artistic depth and commercial success. Beyond music, he co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and launched Roc Nation, an entertainment agency. Jay-Z’s ventures include the clothing line Rocawear and the streaming service Tidal. To date, he has accumulated 25 Grammy Awards, making him the most awarded rapper in history. His induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame underscores his profound cultural influence.