Who Is Marisa Tomei? Marisa Tomei is an American actress celebrated for her vibrant energy and nuanced comedic timing. She seamlessly transitions between independent dramas and blockbuster roles. Her comedic performance in the 1992 film My Cousin Vinny earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This unexpected win solidified her place in Hollywood.

Full Name Marisa Tomei Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $25 million Nationality American, Italian Ethnicity Italian American Education Edward R. Murrow High School, Boston University Father Gary A. Tomei Mother Adelaide Bianchi Siblings Adam Tomei

Early Life and Education Born on December 4, 1964, in Brooklyn, New York, Marisa Tomei grew up in an Italian American household with her father, Gary A. Tomei, a lawyer, and her mother, Adelaide Bianchi, an English teacher. Her younger brother, Adam Tomei, also pursued acting. Tomei attended Edward R. Murrow High School, where her passion for theater blossomed, and she even performed a Julius Caesar oration. She later enrolled at Boston University but left after a year to pursue her burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships Marisa Tomei has had several high-profile relationships throughout her career, including dating Robert Downey Jr. in the early 1990s and a long-term partnership with Logan Marshall-Green from 2008 to 2012. She was also linked to Nicholas Carpenter and Josh Radnor. Tomei has never married and currently remains single. She has no children, having publicly expressed that women do not need to have them to be complete.

Career Highlights Marisa Tomei achieved international recognition for her comedic role as Mona Lisa Vito in the 1992 film My Cousin Vinny. This standout performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She received further Oscar nominations for In the Bedroom in 2001 and The Wrestler in 2008. More recently, Tomei gained a new generation of fans by portraying Aunt May Parker within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She appeared in multiple films, from Captain America: Civil War to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Beyond her Oscar wins and nominations, Tomei has received accolades like a Drama Desk Award for her acclaimed theater work. Her diverse roles continue to cement her as a fixture in modern cinema.