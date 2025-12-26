Happy birthday to Jared Leto , Lars Ulrich , and Jade Thirlwall ! December 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Musician Jared Leto, 54 Known for his versatility as an American actor and musician, Jared Leto has consistently delivered compelling performances across film and music. He earned an Academy Award for his role in Dallas Buyers Club and fronts the acclaimed rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. Leto also directs many of his band’s music videos.



Little-known fact: Jared Leto and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, hold a Guinness World Record for the longest concert tour by a rock band, performing over 300 shows.

#2 Drummer Lars Ulrich, 62 Renowned for his dynamic drumming, Danish musician and songwriter Lars Ulrich co-founded the globally acclaimed heavy metal band Metallica.

Ulrich’s powerful beats anchored legendary albums such as Master of Puppets and the multi-platinum Metallica, often called The Black Album. He is also a passionate art collector.



Little-known fact: Before co-founding Metallica, Lars Ulrich once worked as a paper boy and a gas station attendant.

#3 Singer Jade Thirlwall, 33 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence, British singer-songwriter Jade Thirlwall captivated audiences as a member of the record-breaking girl group Little Mix. She is celebrated for her powerful vocals, successful solo career, and unwavering advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. Thirlwall also recently received the Freedom of the Borough from South Tyneside Council.



Little-known fact: As a child, Jade Thirlwall attended an Islamic school to learn how to read and write in Arabic.

#4 Singer and Songwriter Chris Daughtry, 46 Renowned for his powerful vocal belting technique, American singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry rose to fame as a popular finalist on American Idol. He is known for leading the multi-platinum rock band Daughtry, which quickly became a fixture on rock charts. The band's debut album achieved record-breaking sales.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Chris Daughtry worked as a service advisor at a car dealership in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

#5 Footballer Hugo Lloris, 39 Renowned for his leadership and exceptional goalkeeping, French professional footballer Hugo Lloris has anchored both club and country to significant achievements. He captained France to a FIFA World Cup victory in 2018, adding to a distinguished career that includes a UEFA Nations League title.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on football at age 13, Hugo Lloris was a highly ranked tennis player in France.

#6 Comedian and Author David Sedaris, 69 With sardonic wit and keen observations, American humorist David Sedaris spins everyday experiences into bestselling essays. He is widely recognized for his unique storytelling style and candid reflections on family, travel, and human quirks. Sedaris's influential works, like Me Talk Pretty One Day, often explore his Greek heritage and experiences as an openly gay man, connecting with a global audience.



Little-known fact: David Sedaris began keeping a diary consistently since September 5, 1977, a practice that underpins much of his published work.

#7 Actress Eden Sher, 34 Known for her vibrant comedic energy, American actress Eden Sher gained wide recognition for her role as Sue Heck in The Middle. She also lent her distinct voice to Star Butterfly in the animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Sher recently began touring her insightful one-woman show.



Little-known fact: Eden Sher was discovered by Jay Leno at age eight during a segment filmed at her elementary school.

#8 Aerodynamicist and Engineer Adrian Newey, 67 Widely regarded as Formula One's "design guru," British engineer and automotive designer Adrian Newey has consistently delivered championship-winning cars for top teams. His aerodynamic genius has helped secure an unparalleled number of Constructors' and Drivers' titles across F1 and IndyCar.



Little-known fact: At age 16, Adrian Newey was expelled from Repton School after an incident involving pushing up sound levels at a concert, which cracked stained glass windows.

#9 Television Host and Activist John Walsh, 80 An American television presenter and victims' rights activist, John Walsh rose to national prominence following the tragic murder of his son, Adam. He dedicated his life to advocating for missing children and bringing fugitives to justice.

Walsh is best known as the longtime host of America's Most Wanted, a program instrumental in countless criminal captures and the recovery of many missing children. He also co-founded the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.



Little-known fact: Before his career as a renowned television host and activist, John Walsh worked as a developer of high-end luxury hotels in South Florida.

