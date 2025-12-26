Who Is Eden Sher? Eden Rebecca Sher is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her distinctive, grounded portrayals. Her versatile performances often bring quirky characters to life with endearing charm. She gained widespread recognition playing Sue Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle, a role that earned her critical acclaim. Sher then lent her voice to the popular animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Full Name Eden Rebecca Sher Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Nick Cron-Devico Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Siblings Ben Sher, Cosmo Sher

Early Life and Education Eden Rebecca Sher was raised in Los Angeles by her single mother, a dedicated school teacher. This Jewish upbringing fostered a strong, early interest in performing. Her acting journey began at eight, sparked by a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. She further developed her talents in elementary school plays and local theater.

Notable Relationships Over the past few years, Eden Rebecca Sher has been in a committed relationship with screenwriter Nick Cron-Devico. They became engaged in March 2019 and married on July 12, 2020. The couple welcomed twin daughters in 2021 and announced in October 2025 they are expecting their third child. Sher often shares glimpses of her family life in her comedy performances.

Career Highlights Eden Rebecca Sher achieved widespread acclaim starring as Sue Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle from 2009 to 2018. Her memorable performance earned her a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2013. She further expanded her career as the voice of Star Butterfly in the popular Disney animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Sher also took lead film roles in The Outcasts and Step Sisters. Sher has more recently been touring her acclaimed one-woman show, “I Was In A Sitcom,” offering an intimate look at her post-show life and motherhood.