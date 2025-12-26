Who Is Aksel Lund Svindal? Aksel Lund Svindal is a Norwegian alpine skier known for his exceptional talent in speed events. He captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful technique and remarkable resilience on the race circuit. His breakout moment arrived with a gold medal in the Super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, marking his first of several Olympic podium finishes. This victory solidified his place among alpine skiing’s elite.

Full Name Aksel Lund Svindal Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $10.1 million Nationality Norwegian Education Oppdal High School Father Bjørn Svindal Mother Ina Lund Siblings Simen Lund Svindal Kids Storm Svindal

Early Life and Education Born in Lørenskog, Norway, Aksel Lund Svindal began skiing at age three, a passion fostered by his skier parents, Bjørn Svindal and Ina Lund. His early life involved family ski trips to Geilo, where he honed his skills on the slopes. By age fifteen, Svindal moved to Oppdal to attend a high school offering a specialized program that combined academic studies with intensive ski training, preparing him for a professional career.

Notable Relationships Aksel Lund Svindal is currently engaged to Danish-Norwegian hurdler Amalie Iuel, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2020. Earlier in the decade, he dated American alpine racer Julia Mancuso for three years. Svindal and Iuel welcomed their son, Storm Svindal, in September 2023, and announced their engagement just a month later.

Career Highlights Aksel Lund Svindal dominated alpine skiing, securing two Olympic gold medals in the 2010 Super-G and 2018 Downhill events, alongside a silver and a bronze. He also collected five World Championship gold medals. Beyond his Olympic and World Championship successes, Svindal earned two overall World Cup titles in 2007 and 2009. He also serves as an ambassador for the MOT foundation and Right To Play, championing positive youth development.