Who Is Jared Leto? Jared Joseph Leto is an American actor and musician, recognized for his transformative method acting and dynamic stage presence. His career spans decades, marked by a commitment to diverse and challenging roles. Leto’s breakthrough performance as Jordan Catalano in the 1994 teen drama My So-Called Life captivated audiences and launched his public career. This role quickly established him as a compelling screen presence.

Full Name Jared Joseph Leto Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Emerson Preparatory School, University of the Arts, School of Visual Arts Father Anthony L. Bryant Mother Constance Leto Siblings Shannon Leto

Early Life and Education Growing up in a creative family, Jared Leto and his older brother Shannon were raised by their mother, Constance Leto, after their parents divorced. The family moved frequently, fostering an appreciation for the arts early in his life. Leto later attended Emerson Preparatory School, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, and the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he focused on filmmaking.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jared Leto’s personal life, though he remains private about his relationships. He was notably linked to actress Cameron Diaz from 1999 to 2003. More recently, Leto was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Russian model Valery Kaufman, which reportedly concluded in September 2022. He has no children.

Career Highlights Jared Leto earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his powerful portrayal of Rayon in the 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club. His immersive method acting in that role garnered widespread critical acclaim. Beyond his acting, Leto fronts the alternative rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which has released five successful albums and embarked on extensive global tours. Outside of entertainment, Leto expanded into business with a digital marketing company, The Hive, and an event services company, Adventures in Wonderland. He is also known for his investments in various tech startups. To date, Leto has also collected a Golden Globe Award for Dallas Buyers Club and multiple MTV Video Music Awards for Thirty Seconds to Mars, cementing his dual influence in film and music.