Who Is Hugo Lloris? Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris is a French professional footballer known for his commanding presence and exceptional shot-stopping abilities as a goalkeeper. His consistent performances have established him as one of the sport’s most reliable figures. He first rose to global prominence after captaining the France national team to victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This triumph solidified his legacy on the international stage, making him a household name in football worldwide.

Full Name Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality French Ethnicity White Education Lycée Thierry Maulnier Father Luc Lloris Mother Marie Lloris Siblings Gautier Lloris Kids Anna-Rose Lloris, Giuliana Lloris, Léandro Lloris

Early Life and Education A focus on family characterized Hugo Lloris’s early years in Nice, France, where his banker father Luc and lawyer mother Marie fostered an environment of both academic and athletic pursuit; he initially excelled in tennis before committing to football.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Hugo Lloris’s personal life, having met Marine Lloris while attending Lycée Thierry Maulnier in Nice. The couple married in 2012 after a decade together, maintaining a private yet steady relationship. Lloris and Marine share three children: daughters Anna-Rose and Giuliana, and son Léandro. The family often appears together at public events, with Marine Lloris also managing her own children’s clothing brand.

Career Highlights Hugo Lloris’s goalkeeping prowess led him to become a FIFA World Cup winner in 2018 with the France national team, a monumental achievement in his international career. He also secured a UEFA Nations League title with France in 2021. Beyond international success, Lloris served as a long-standing captain for Tottenham Hotspur, guiding the club to the UEFA Champions League final in 2019. He was also a three-time recipient of the UNFP Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year award during his tenure at Lyon.