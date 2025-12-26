Who Is Lars Ulrich? Lars Ulrich is a Danish drummer and songwriter, renowned for his aggressive playing and instrumental role in shaping heavy metal music. His dynamic style behind the kit has driven one of the most successful bands globally. He gained widespread attention as a co-founder of Metallica, whose debut album Kill ‘Em All ignited the thrash metal scene. The band’s raw energy quickly resonated with fans worldwide.

Full Name Lars Ulrich Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $350 million Nationality Danish Education Corona del Mar High School Father Torben Ulrich Mother Lone Sylvester-Hvid Kids Myles Ulrich, Layne Ulrich, Bryce Thadeus Ulrich-Nielsen

Early Life and Education Born in Gentofte, Denmark, Lars Ulrich grew up in an artistic family; his father, Torben Ulrich, was a professional tennis player and jazz musician. Young Lars accompanied his father to a Deep Purple concert at nine, sparking his deep passion for music. Ulrich later moved to Los Angeles, California, at age sixteen, initially to pursue a tennis career at Corona del Mar High School. However, his focus soon shifted entirely to drumming, inspired by the New Wave of British Heavy Metal.

Notable Relationships Lars Ulrich is currently married to American fashion model Jessica Miller, their wedding taking place in 2015. Prior to this, Ulrich was married to Skylar Satenstein and Debbie Jones. Ulrich shares three sons: Myles and Layne with former wife Skylar Satenstein, and Bryce Thadeus with Danish actress Connie Nielsen. He co-parents all his children and maintains a public family life.

Career Highlights As co-founder and drummer of Metallica, Lars Ulrich has propelled the band to global heavy metal stardom, selling over 125 million albums worldwide. Key releases like Master of Puppets and The Black Album solidified their iconic status. Ulrich also co-founded Blackened Recordings, demonstrating his commitment to artistic control and innovation within the music industry. He has notably produced albums for influential heavy metal bands such as Mercyful Fate and King Diamond. To date, Metallica has collected nine Grammy Awards, and Ulrich was knighted in Denmark for his musical contributions, cementing his legacy as a titan in rock music.