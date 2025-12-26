Who Is Jade Thirlwall? Jade Amelia Thirlwall is an English singer known for her powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence. Her impactful activism often contrasts with a naturally reserved demeanor. She first rose to fame as a member of Little Mix, winning The X Factor UK in 2011. This launched the group into a decade of chart-topping singles and global tours.

Full Name Jade Amelia Thirlwall Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jordan Stephens Net Worth $8 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Egyptian, Yemeni Education St Wilfrid’s Community College, South Tyneside College, Performers’ Stage School Father James Thirlwall Mother Norma Badwi Siblings Karl David Thirlwall

Early Life and Education Growing up in South Shields, UK, Jade Thirlwall shared a close bond with her mother, Norma Badwi, and older brother, Karl. Her mixed heritage from Egyptian and Yemeni roots shaped her early identity. She attended St Wilfrid’s Community College and South Tyneside College, where early performing arts studies ignited her musical passion. At age nine, she also joined Performers’ Stage School.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jade Thirlwall’s public life, with her most recent and enduring relationship being with English singer Jordan Stephens. They began dating in May 2020. Before Stephens, Thirlwall was linked to Jed Elliott from 2015 to 2019, and dancer Sam Craske from 2012 to 2014.

Career Highlights Little Mix’s debut with “Cannonball” after winning The X Factor UK in 2011 marked Jade Thirlwall’s rise to fame. The group amassed nineteen UK top-ten singles, five reaching number one. As a solo artist, Thirlwall released her debut album, “That’s Showbiz Baby”, in 2025, with singles like “Angel of My Dreams” charting strongly. She also co-writes songs for other artists. Beyond music, Thirlwall is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, serving as an ambassador for Stonewall and earning Gay Times Honours for Allyship. She actively supports various charities, including Cancer Connections.