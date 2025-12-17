Happy birthday to Sarah Paulson , Milla Jovovich , and Rian Johnson ! December 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Sarah Paulson, 51 An American actress celebrated for her profound versatility, Sarah Paulson commands both stage and screen with compelling performances. Her extensive work in American Horror Story and American Crime Story has earned her critical acclaim and major awards.



Little-known fact: Paulson has a unique talent for making dolphin noises, a skill she has occasionally demonstrated on television.

#2 Ukrainian-American Actress Milla Jovovich, 50 A striking presence in action cinema, American actress Milla Jovovich first captivated global audiences with her breakthrough role as Leeloo in the 1997 film The Fifth Element. She went on to anchor the highly successful Resident Evil franchise, solidifying her status as a leading action star.



Jovovich also released two music albums, showcasing her diverse artistic talents.



Little-known fact: Milla Jovovich speaks Russian, French, and English fluently.

#3 American Director and Screenwriter Rian Johnson, 52 The world knows American director Rian Craig Johnson for his intricate, genre-bending films that consistently surprise audiences. His work includes the critically acclaimed neo-noir Brick, the blockbuster Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the popular Knives Out mystery series. He also directed several notable episodes of Breaking Bad.



Little-known fact: Rian Johnson is a folk singer and banjo player, often performing with his cousin, composer Nathan Johnson, in a duo called the Preserves.

#4 Canadian Actor and Director Eugene Levy, 79 Celebrated for his iconic deadpan delivery, Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy has brought laughter to audiences worldwide across multiple generations. His diverse career highlights include co-creating and starring in the beloved series Schitt’s Creek, along with memorable roles in the American Pie film franchise and early, Emmy-winning work on SCTV.



Little-known fact: He served as student council president at Westdale Secondary School.

#5 Canadian Actress Katheryn Winnick, 48 Known for embodying strong, complex characters, Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick captivated global audiences with her portrayal of Lagertha in the hit series Vikings. She is also a skilled martial artist and a licensed bodyguard. Winnick expanded her career by stepping behind the camera, making her directorial debut on an episode of Vikings.



Little-known fact: Katheryn Winnick spoke Ukrainian as her first language and did not begin learning English until she was eight years old.

#6 American Soldier and Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning, 38 Known for sparking global debate on government transparency, American activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning courageously revealed classified documents. Her actions led to a historic court-martial and later, a presidential commutation of her sentence. Manning continues to advocate for open information and transgender rights.



Little-known fact: Prior to her military service, Chelsea Manning briefly worked as a software developer for the company Zoto.

#7 American Singer and Actor Nat Wolff, 31 An American actor and musician, Nat Wolff first gained prominence composing for and starring in The Naked Brothers Band. He is also recognized for his roles in films such as The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns.



Little-known fact: At age seven, Nat Wolff organized a benefit concert outside his apartment after 9/11, raising over $46,000 for firefighter families.

#8 Italian Musician and DJ Gigi D'agostino, 58 The distinctive beats of Italian DJ and producer Gigi D'Agostino captivated audiences worldwide with his Mediterranean Progressive Dance sound. He is best known for hit singles like "Bla Bla Bla" and the influential L'Amour Toujours album.



Little-known fact: Before his DJ career took off, Luigino Celestino Di Agostino worked as a stonemason and fitter.

#9 French Footballer Wesley Fofana, 25 Rising as a formidable talent, French professional footballer Wesley Fofana commands the central defense for Chelsea with powerful play. Fofana gained early prominence helping Leicester City win the 2021 FA Cup, later making a high-profile transfer to Chelsea.



He also earned his senior France national team debut in 2023.



Little-known fact: He was the first Muslim player to be officially allowed to break his Ramadan fast mid-game in the Premier League.

#10 Norwegian Footballer Martin Ødegaard, 27 Hailing from Drammen, Norway, professional footballer Martin Ødegaard made a stunning impact by becoming the youngest-ever player and goalscorer in Norway’s top league. He then made history as Real Madrid's youngest player, showcasing his early prodigious talent. Ødegaard currently captains both Arsenal and the Norway national team, leading with his exceptional vision and passing abilities.



Little-known fact: Due to his young age, Martin Ødegaard was absent from the Football Manager 2015 computer game until his father provided special permission for his likeness to be used.