Who Is Nat Wolff? Nat Wolff is an American actor and musician, recognized for his naturalistic performances and musical talent. His career spans both independent films and mainstream productions. He first gained widespread attention composing for and starring in Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band. The show, created by his mother, showcased his early songwriting prowess.

Full Name Nathaniel Marvin Wolff Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Billie Eilish Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Jewish Education Professional Children’s School, Friends Seminary, French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts Father Michael Wolff Mother Polly Draper Siblings Alex Wolff

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Nathaniel Marvin Wolff grew up in a creative household in New York City, with his jazz pianist father Michael Wolff and actress mother Polly Draper nurturing his artistic interests. He attended Professional Children’s School and Friends Seminary, later joining the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts, where his passion for music and acting began to flourish.

Notable Relationships Many were surprised when Nat Wolff was linked to singer Billie Eilish in early 2025; the two were photographed kissing in Venice by June of that year. Wolff has no children and, to date, has not publicly confirmed another partner since the widespread reports of his relationship with Eilish.

Career Highlights Nat Wolff’s career launched with The Naked Brothers Band, a Nickelodeon series where he starred and composed much of the music. The show and its soundtrack albums achieved success, including a single reaching number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond acting, Wolff, alongside his brother Alex, formed the musical duo Nat & Alex Wolff, releasing albums like Black Sheep and Public Places. He also collected two Teen Choice Awards for his supporting role in the acclaimed film The Fault in Our Stars.