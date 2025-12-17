Nat Wolff: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Nat Wolff
December 17, 1994
Los Angeles, California, US
31 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Nat Wolff?
Nat Wolff is an American actor and musician, recognized for his naturalistic performances and musical talent. His career spans both independent films and mainstream productions.
He first gained widespread attention composing for and starring in Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band. The show, created by his mother, showcased his early songwriting prowess.
|Full Name
|Nathaniel Marvin Wolff
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Billie Eilish
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White, Jewish
|Education
|Professional Children’s School, Friends Seminary, French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts
|Father
|Michael Wolff
|Mother
|Polly Draper
|Siblings
|Alex Wolff
Early Life and Education
Born in Los Angeles, California, Nathaniel Marvin Wolff grew up in a creative household in New York City, with his jazz pianist father Michael Wolff and actress mother Polly Draper nurturing his artistic interests.
He attended Professional Children’s School and Friends Seminary, later joining the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts, where his passion for music and acting began to flourish.
Notable Relationships
Many were surprised when Nat Wolff was linked to singer Billie Eilish in early 2025; the two were photographed kissing in Venice by June of that year.
Wolff has no children and, to date, has not publicly confirmed another partner since the widespread reports of his relationship with Eilish.
Career Highlights
Nat Wolff’s career launched with The Naked Brothers Band, a Nickelodeon series where he starred and composed much of the music. The show and its soundtrack albums achieved success, including a single reaching number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Beyond acting, Wolff, alongside his brother Alex, formed the musical duo Nat & Alex Wolff, releasing albums like Black Sheep and Public Places.
He also collected two Teen Choice Awards for his supporting role in the acclaimed film The Fault in Our Stars.
Signature Quote
“I always loved it. I love the Beatles. I know every Beatles song. I wanted to be like them.”
