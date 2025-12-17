Who Is Eugene Levy? Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy is celebrated for his signature deadpan delivery and endearing, flustered characters. His prolific career spans decades across iconic television and beloved films. He first garnered widespread public attention on the influential sketch comedy series SCTV. His early Emmy-winning writing and memorable character work cemented his unique comedic voice in entertainment.

Full Name Eugene Levy Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Jewish Education Westdale Secondary School, McMaster University Father Joseph Levy Mother Rebecca Kudlatz Siblings Fred Levy, Barbara Levy Kids Dan Levy, Sarah Levy

Early Life and Education Eugene Levy grew up in downtown Hamilton, Ontario, in a Jewish family; his father, Joseph, worked as a foreman at an automobile plant, and his mother, Rebecca, was a homemaker. He attended Westdale Secondary School, where he was student council president, later studying sociology at McMaster University. There, he became vice-president of the McMaster Film Board, fostering his early passion for film and comedy.

Notable Relationships A long-term marriage has defined Eugene Levy’s personal life, having wed Deborah Divine in 1977. Their enduring partnership has remained a steady presence throughout his public career. Levy and Divine share two children, Dan and Sarah, both of whom are actors and collaborated with their father on Schitt’s Creek. They raised their family in Toronto, intentionally away from Hollywood.

Career Highlights Eugene Levy achieved serial success through his co-creation and starring role as Johnny Rose in the acclaimed comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which garnered multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. He also became widely recognized for his portrayal of Noah Levenstein across the American Pie film franchise. Beyond acting, Levy co-founded Not a Real Company Productions with his son Dan Levy to produce Schitt’s Creek. His extensive filmography includes collaborations with Christopher Guest on mockumentaries like Best in Show. Levy has accumulated four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award for “A Mighty Wind,” and a Screen Actors Guild Award, cementing his legacy in comedic entertainment.