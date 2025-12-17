Who Is Martin Ødegaard? Martin Ødegaard is a Norwegian professional footballer, celebrated for his exceptional vision and precise passing on the field. He currently captains both Premier League club Arsenal and the Norway national team, consistently showcasing leadership. His breakout moment arrived at age 15 when he debuted for Strømsgodset, becoming the Tippeligaen’s youngest goalscorer. This remarkable achievement quickly led to his signing with Real Madrid, where he also became the club’s youngest ever player.

Full Name Martin Ødegaard Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $81 million Nationality Norwegian Education Completed compulsory education in Norway Father Hans Erik Ødegaard Mother Lene Cecilie Ødegaard Siblings Mari Ødegaard, Emile Ødegaard, Kristoffer Ødegaard Kids One son

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Drammen, Norway, Martin Ødegaard began his football journey at the local club Drammen Strong, which his father, Hans Erik Ødegaard, a former professional footballer, helped co-found. The family collectively invested in renovating their local gravel field with artificial turf, providing a crucial training ground for his early development. He balanced his burgeoning football commitments with attending a local lower secondary school, completing his compulsory education in Norway. Ødegaard harbored an early admiration for Lionel Messi, an influence that shaped his own aspiring career.

Notable Relationships Martin Ødegaard is married to Norwegian dancer Helene Spilling, with their relationship becoming public in mid-2023. They held a formal wedding ceremony in Oslo, Norway, in June 2025, following a private union in November 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2024, adding to their family life. Helene Spilling has also officially changed her last name to Ødegaard.

Career Highlights Martin Ødegaard’s career began with a remarkable milestone, debuting for Strømsgodset at age 15 and quickly becoming the Tippeligaen’s youngest goalscorer. He then signed with Real Madrid in 2015, setting another record as the club’s youngest player. Following several loan spells with clubs like Heerenveen, Vitesse, and Real Sociedad, where he won the Copa del Rey in 2019, he further honed his skills. He made a permanent move to Arsenal in 2021 and was named club captain in July 2022, leading his team as a key playmaker. Ødegaard has won the Arsenal Player of the Season award twice and has captained the Norway national team since March 2021, after making his senior international debut at just 15 years old. His individual accolades include being named La Liga Player of the Month in September 2019 and receiving Norway’s Gullballen as the best male footballer in 2019. He was also awarded the prestigious Kniksens Hederspris in 2022.