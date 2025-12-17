Who Is Sarah Paulson? Sarah Catharine Paulson is an American actress, recognized for her transformative ability to embody complex and often intense characters. Her versatile performances span across stage, film, and acclaimed television series. She garnered widespread critical attention for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, earning an Emmy for the powerful portrayal. Paulson’s commitment to diverse roles quickly cemented her status in Hollywood.

Full Name Sarah Catharine Paulson Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Holland Taylor Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Douglas Lyle Paulson II Mother Catharine Gordon Siblings Liz Paulson, Rachel Paulson

Early Life and Education Born in Tampa, Florida, Sarah Paulson spent her early childhood there until her parents divorced when she was five years old. She then relocated to New York City with her mother and sister, often spending summers in Florida with her father. Paulson found her passion for acting in middle school and later attended Manhattan’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. She further honed her craft at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before beginning her professional career.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Sarah Paulson has been in a high-profile relationship with actress Holland Taylor. Prior to this, Paulson was romantically involved with actress Cherry Jones, a relationship that garnered significant media attention. Paulson has no children and has openly discussed her fluid sexuality, embracing relationships with both men and women throughout her life. She remains private about many aspects of her personal partnerships.

Career Highlights Sarah Paulson delivered a career-defining performance as prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, earning her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. The role showcased her ability to disappear into real-life characters. Her long-running collaboration with showrunner Ryan Murphy has yielded numerous memorable roles across nine seasons of the American Horror Story series, demonstrating her extraordinary versatility. She has portrayed a wide array of distinct characters, earning critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations. Beyond her television success, Paulson collected a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway play Appropriate and a Golden Globe Award for American Crime Story, further establishing her as a formidable talent across all mediums.