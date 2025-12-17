Who Is Milla Jovovich? Milica Bogdanovna Jovović is an American actress, singer, and former model. Her commanding presence defines action and science fiction films. She gained widespread recognition as Leeloo in The Fifth Element. This iconic 1997 performance solidified her status as a Hollywood action star.

Full Name Milica Bogdanovna Jovović Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Russian, Serbian Education Public Schools in Los Angeles, Professional Actors School Father Bogdan Jovović Mother Galina Loginova Siblings Marco Jovovich Kids Ever Gabo Anderson, Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson, Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson

Early Life and Education Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Milla Jovovich spent her early childhood in Moscow, influenced by her mother, Galina Loginova, a Russian actress. Her Serbian father, Bogdan Jovović, was a doctor. The family moved to Los Angeles, where Jovovich quickly became fluent in English while attending public schools. She later enrolled in the Professional Actors School, laying groundwork for her career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson, Milla Jovovich previously had marriages to Luc Besson and Shawn Andrews. Their on-set romance during Resident Evil blossomed into a long-term partnership. Jovovich shares three daughters with Anderson: Ever Gabo, Dashiel Edan, and Osian Lark Elliot. The couple welcomed their third child in 2020.

Career Highlights Milla Jovovich achieved a significant breakthrough with her lead role as Leeloo in Luc Besson’s 1997 science fiction epic, The Fifth Element. This visually stunning film showcased her unique blend of ethereal beauty and powerful action, earning global acclaim. Jovovich expanded her creative ventures by co-founding the Jovovich-Hawk fashion line in 2003, showcasing her design sensibilities beyond film sets. She also released two studio albums, demonstrating her talents as a musician and songwriter.