Milla Jovovich

Born

December 17, 1975

Died
Birthplace

Kyiv, Ukraine

Age

50 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Milla Jovovich?

Milica Bogdanovna Jovović is an American actress, singer, and former model. Her commanding presence defines action and science fiction films.

She gained widespread recognition as Leeloo in The Fifth Element. This iconic 1997 performance solidified her status as a Hollywood action star.

Full NameMilica Bogdanovna Jovović
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$80 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityRussian, Serbian
EducationPublic Schools in Los Angeles, Professional Actors School
FatherBogdan Jovović
MotherGalina Loginova
SiblingsMarco Jovovich
KidsEver Gabo Anderson, Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson, Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson

Early Life and Education

Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Milla Jovovich spent her early childhood in Moscow, influenced by her mother, Galina Loginova, a Russian actress. Her Serbian father, Bogdan Jovović, was a doctor.

The family moved to Los Angeles, where Jovovich quickly became fluent in English while attending public schools. She later enrolled in the Professional Actors School, laying groundwork for her career.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson, Milla Jovovich previously had marriages to Luc Besson and Shawn Andrews. Their on-set romance during Resident Evil blossomed into a long-term partnership.

Jovovich shares three daughters with Anderson: Ever Gabo, Dashiel Edan, and Osian Lark Elliot. The couple welcomed their third child in 2020.

Career Highlights

Milla Jovovich achieved a significant breakthrough with her lead role as Leeloo in Luc Besson’s 1997 science fiction epic, The Fifth Element. This visually stunning film showcased her unique blend of ethereal beauty and powerful action, earning global acclaim.

Jovovich expanded her creative ventures by co-founding the Jovovich-Hawk fashion line in 2003, showcasing her design sensibilities beyond film sets. She also released two studio albums, demonstrating her talents as a musician and songwriter.

Signature Quote

“You don’t have to be fearless, just don’t let your fear stop you.”

