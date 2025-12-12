Happy birthday to Jennifer Connelly , Regina Hall , and Mayim Bialik ! December 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Jennifer Connelly, 55 American actress Jennifer Connelly consistently delivers compelling and emotionally resonant performances. She is best known for her Oscar-winning role in A Beautiful Mind and her impactful work in films like Requiem for a Dream.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to acting, Jennifer Connelly briefly recorded two pop songs in phonetic Japanese for the Japanese market in 1986.

#2 Actress Regina Hall, 55 Known for her dynamic performances, American actress Regina Hall consistently delivers a powerful blend of humor and emotional depth to her roles. She earned widespread recognition in the Scary Movie franchise and garnered critical acclaim, including a New York Film Critics Circle Award, for her work in Support the Girls. Hall has also ventured into producing with her company, RH Negative.



Little-known fact: She once considered becoming a Catholic nun, even applying to a convent, but was past the age limit.

#3 Actress and Neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, 50 With a unique blend of acting prowess and academic achievement, American actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik gained fame for her roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. She holds a PhD in neuroscience and has authored several books, extending her influence beyond the screen.



Little-known fact: She earned her PhD in neuroscience with a dissertation focused on hypothalamic regulation in Prader-Willi syndrome.

#4 Actor Bill Nighy, 76 A British actor known for his distinctive charm, Bill Nighy has captivated audiences across stage and screen for decades. William Francis Nighy achieved international acclaim for his role as the aging rock star Billy Mack in the film Love Actually, a performance that earned him a BAFTA Award. Beyond that, he also brought to life the iconic character of Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.



Little-known fact: He played Samwise Gamgee in the 1981 BBC Radio dramatisation of The Lord of the Rings.

#5 Actor Lucas Hedges, 29 An American actor known for nuanced and emotionally resonant portrayals, Lucas Hedges gained significant attention for his Academy Award-nominated role in Manchester by the Sea. He has continued to impress with lead performances in films like Boy Erased and extensive work in theater.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Lucas Hedges was a competitive squash player and reportedly ranked third in the country.

#6 Singer Dionne Warwick, 85 Renowned for her soulful vocal delivery, American singer-songwriter Dionne Warwick became a global icon through her collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Warwick’s career spans over six decades, marked by numerous hit singles and albums that have earned her widespread acclaim and adoration. Among her many achievements, she is a six-time Grammy Award winner, recognized for her profound contributions to pop and R&B music.



Little-known fact: On her debut single “Don't Make Me Over” in 1962, a typo on the record label accidentally changed her birth surname "Warrick" to "Warwick," which she then adopted professionally.

#7 Singer and Musician Sheila E., 68 With a powerful rhythmic flair and captivating stage presence, American percussionist and singer Sheila E. rose to prominence from Oakland, California. She gained widespread recognition with her hit debut album, The Glamorous Life, and has since collaborated with musical legends like Prince and Ringo Starr.



Her extensive career also includes a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.



Little-known fact: Before music, Sheila E. was an accomplished athlete, even training for the Olympics in sprint running during her youth.

#8 Footballer Michael Olise, 24 Hailing from a rich multicultural background, French professional footballer Michael Olise is celebrated for his exceptional creativity and dribbling prowess on the wing. He made a significant impact at Crystal Palace before his high-profile move to Bayern Munich.



Olise achieved the EFL Young Player of the Season award and further distinguished himself by winning the Bundesliga in his debut season with Bayern, showcasing his remarkable talent and influence.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Michael Olise was described as a laid-back and quiet child, often letting his love for street soccer speak for him.

#9 Football Player and Commentator Andrew Whitworth, 44 An American former professional football tackle, Andrew Whitworth is celebrated for his remarkable longevity and powerful presence on the offensive line. He played sixteen seasons in the NFL, notably winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams and earning the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Off the field, he serves as an analyst for Thursday Night Football.



Little-known fact: In high school, Andrew Whitworth was a champion tennis player and a talented golfer, showcasing his diverse athletic abilities.

#10 Wrestler Eddie Kingston, 44 Known for his raw passion and hard-hitting style, American professional wrestler Eddie Kingston has captivated audiences with his genuine, outspoken persona. He is celebrated for winning the inaugural AEW Continental Championship, unifying the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight titles. Kingston also boasts reigns as Chikara Grand Champion and CZW World Heavyweight Champion.



Little-known fact: He credits watching old wrestling tapes with keeping him out of trouble during a difficult childhood.