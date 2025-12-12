Who Is Regina Hall? Regina Hall is an American actress with a distinctive blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth, making her a versatile presence in Hollywood. Her performances consistently captivate audiences across diverse genres. She first gained widespread attention playing Brenda Meeks in the popular Scary Movie film series, a role that solidified her talent for physical comedy. This early success launched a career spanning over two decades.

Full Name Regina Lee Hall Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Fordham University, New York University Father Odie Hall Mother Ruby Hall

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Regina Lee Hall grew up with her father, Odie Hall, a contractor, and her mother, Ruby Hall, a teacher. Her early life instilled a drive for impactful work. Hall pursued higher education at Fordham University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English, followed by a master’s degree in journalism from New York University in 1997. She initially envisioned a writing career before transitioning to acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Regina Hall’s dating history, though she maintains a private stance on her personal life. She was reportedly in a long-term relationship with rapper Sadat X in the 1990s. Regina Hall is currently single and has no children, though she has expressed a desire to have a family in the future. She prioritizes privacy until she feels certain about a relationship.

Career Highlights Regina Hall gained significant recognition for her role as Brenda Meeks in the popular Scary Movie film series, a role she reprised across four installments. She further showcased her comedic prowess in the commercially successful film Girls Trip, which grossed over $140 million worldwide. Hall also earned critical acclaim for her leading performance in Support the Girls, becoming the first African American to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress. In 2022, she co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards.