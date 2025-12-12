Who Is Andrew Whitworth? Andrew James Whitworth is an American former professional football tackle, celebrated for his longevity and leadership on the field. His powerful play anchored the offensive lines of two NFL franchises for sixteen seasons. He achieved widespread public attention with the Los Angeles Rams, where he became the oldest offensive lineman to win a Super Bowl. This historic victory capped an illustrious career before his retirement.

Full Name Andrew James Whitworth Gender Male Height 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Education West Monroe High School, Louisiana State University Father James Whitworth Mother Charlotte Whitworth Kids Sarah, Drew, Michael, Katherine

Early Life and Education Andrew Whitworth was born and raised in Monroe, Louisiana, where he honed his athletic skills under the guidance of his parents, James and Charlotte Whitworth. He was a multi-sport athlete in his youth, excelling in basketball and baseball before focusing on football. He attended West Monroe High School, graduating in 2001, and contributed to three Louisiana Class 5A State Championship football teams. Whitworth then played college football at Louisiana State University, earning All-SEC honors and a BCS national title.

Notable Relationships A string of public commitments has marked Andrew Whitworth’s personal life, most notably his long-standing marriage to Melissa Whitworth, a former Miss Louisiana and journalist. They married in January 2006. Andrew and Melissa Whitworth share four children: twins Sarah and Drew, Michael, and Katherine. They are actively involved in community work through their Big Whit 77 Foundation.

Career Highlights Andrew Whitworth’s distinguished career as an offensive tackle spanned sixteen seasons in the NFL, first with the Cincinnati Bengals and then the Los Angeles Rams. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and was named First-team All-Pro twice. Beyond his on-field performance, Whitworth cemented his legacy by becoming the oldest offensive lineman to win a Super Bowl, leading the Los Angeles Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI. He also received the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his extensive philanthropy.