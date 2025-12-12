Who Is Dionne Warwick? Dionne Warwick is an American singer, actress, and television host known for her soulful sound and intricate collaborations with Burt Bacharach. Her distinctive voice has graced numerous pop and R&B hits over six decades. Her breakout moment arrived in 1962 with the debut single “Don’t Make Me Over,” and her career was solidified by the global success of “Walk On By” in 1964. The song became an international million seller, establishing her as a major force in music.

Full Name Dionne Warwick Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $300,000 Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education East Orange High School, Hartt College of Music Father Mancel Warrick Mother Lee Drinkard Warrick Siblings Dee Dee Warwick, Mancel Warrick Jr. Kids David Elliott, Damon Elliott

Early Life and Education Raised in East Orange, New Jersey, Dionne Warwick grew up in a musically inclined family. Her mother managed the renowned Drinkard Singers, a gospel group, and her father worked as a record promoter. Warwick began singing gospel as a child at her grandfather’s AME church and later at the New Hope Baptist Church. After graduating from East Orange High School in 1959, she pursued her passion at the Hartt College of Music. While singing backing vocals for recording sessions, she met composer Burt Bacharach, a pivotal encounter for her future career.

Notable Relationships Dionne Warwick married actor William Elliott in 1966, divorcing in 1967 before remarrying the same year. Their second marriage ended in divorce in 1975. Warwick shares two sons with Elliott, David Elliott and Damon Elliott. David is a singer-songwriter, and Damon is a music producer.

Career Highlights Dionne Warwick has been honored with six Grammy Awards throughout her illustrious career, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. She has earned over 75 charted hit songs and sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Her collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Hal David produced classics such as “Walk On By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”. In 1985, she participated in the charity single “That’s What Friends Are For,” raising significant funds for AIDS research. Warwick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 and has served as a UN Global Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization and a US Ambassador of Health.