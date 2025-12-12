Lucas Hedges: Bio And Career Highlights
Lucas Hedges
December 12, 1996
Brooklyn, New York City, US
29 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Lucas Hedges?
Lucas Hedges is an American actor known for his authentic and emotionally complex performances. His work often explores the nuances of youth and vulnerability in challenging circumstances.
His breakthrough arrived in 2016 with Kenneth Lonergan’s drama Manchester by the Sea, earning him an Academy Award nomination. This acclaimed role cemented his status as a compelling young talent.
|Full Name
|Lucas Hedges
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Saint Ann’s School, University of North Carolina School of the Arts
|Father
|Peter Hedges
|Mother
|Susan Bruce Titman
|Siblings
|Simon Hedges
Early Life and Education
His family life in Brooklyn, New York City, provided an early connection to the arts through his father, screenwriter and director Peter Hedges, and his mother, poet and actress Susan Bruce Titman.
Lucas Hedges attended Saint Ann’s School and further honed his craft studying theater at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts before pursuing his acting career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile roles has kept Lucas Hedges’ public life primarily focused on his work. He has consistently maintained a private stance on his personal romantic endeavors, and is currently single.
Hedges has no children, and he has often spoken about existing on a spectrum regarding his sexuality, choosing not to define it publicly.
Career Highlights
Lucas Hedges’ breakthrough came with his Academy Award-nominated performance in the 2016 drama Manchester by the Sea. He quickly followed this with acclaimed roles in Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
He expanded his range with lead roles in the films Boy Erased and Ben Is Back, and made his Broadway debut in The Waverly Gallery, showcasing his dedication to stage work.
Signature Quote
“I know that I want to consistently return to doing plays. That’s one of the most important things because I think it’s the best place for me to learn how to act.”
