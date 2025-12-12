Who Is Lucas Hedges? Lucas Hedges is an American actor known for his authentic and emotionally complex performances. His work often explores the nuances of youth and vulnerability in challenging circumstances. His breakthrough arrived in 2016 with Kenneth Lonergan’s drama Manchester by the Sea, earning him an Academy Award nomination. This acclaimed role cemented his status as a compelling young talent.

Full Name Lucas Hedges Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Saint Ann’s School, University of North Carolina School of the Arts Father Peter Hedges Mother Susan Bruce Titman Siblings Simon Hedges

Early Life and Education His family life in Brooklyn, New York City, provided an early connection to the arts through his father, screenwriter and director Peter Hedges, and his mother, poet and actress Susan Bruce Titman. Lucas Hedges attended Saint Ann’s School and further honed his craft studying theater at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts before pursuing his acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has kept Lucas Hedges’ public life primarily focused on his work. He has consistently maintained a private stance on his personal romantic endeavors, and is currently single. Hedges has no children, and he has often spoken about existing on a spectrum regarding his sexuality, choosing not to define it publicly.

Career Highlights Lucas Hedges’ breakthrough came with his Academy Award-nominated performance in the 2016 drama Manchester by the Sea. He quickly followed this with acclaimed roles in Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He expanded his range with lead roles in the films Boy Erased and Ben Is Back, and made his Broadway debut in The Waverly Gallery, showcasing his dedication to stage work.