Who Is Bill Nighy? William Francis Nighy is a British actor known for his distinctive voice and understated elegance. His roles often blend wit with a subtle gravitas, making him a favorite across various genres. Nighy rose to international stardom with his memorable performance as the aging rock star Billy Mack in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, a role that earned him widespread critical acclaim.

Full Name William Francis Nighy Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Irish Education John Fisher School, Guildford School of Acting Father Alfred Martin Nighy Mother Catherine Josephine Whittaker Siblings Martin Nighy, Anna Nighy Kids Mary Nighy

Early Life and Education His early life in Caterham, Surrey, was shaped by his family; his father managed a car garage, and his mother worked as a psychiatric nurse. He grew up with his two elder siblings, Martin and Anna, and was raised as a Roman Catholic, serving as an altar boy before giving up the practice in his teens. Attending the John Fisher School in Purley, Nighy discovered a talent for memorizing lines, which fueled an early interest in acting. He later honed his craft at the Guildford School of Acting, laying the foundation for a versatile career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defined William Nighy’s relationship with English actress Diana Quick, with whom he was partnered from 1982 until their separation in 2008. They share a daughter, actress and filmmaker Mary Nighy, born in 1984. Nighy has since maintained a private personal life and is not in a relationship with Anna Wintour, despite rumors.

Career Highlights William Nighy’s breakthrough performance as Billy Mack in the 2003 film Love Actually earned him a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor, propelling him into global recognition. He consistently delivered standout roles in a diverse filmography, including the BBC series State of Play, for which he won a BAFTA TV Award. His serial success continued with iconic roles like Viktor in the Underworld film series and the visually striking Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. More recently, Nighy earned an Academy Award nomination for his leading role in the 2022 drama Living.