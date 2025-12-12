Who Is Michael Olise? Michael Akpovie Olise is a French professional footballer known for his creative flair and exceptional dribbling as a winger and attacking midfielder. His performances have garnered international attention, establishing him as a rising talent in European football. He first gained widespread public eye during his time at Crystal Palace, notably becoming the youngest player to register ten assists in a single Premier League season. This impressive feat cemented his reputation as a key playmaker and a player to watch.

Full Name Michael Akpovie Olise Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $29 million Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed (Nigerian and French-Algerian) Education Reading FC Academy Father Vincent Olise Mother Mrs. Olise Siblings Richard Olise

Early Life and Education Michael Olise grew up in Hayes, Greater London, born to a Nigerian father, Vincent Olise, and a French-Algerian mother. His diverse heritage instilled a unique approach to football, blending discipline with creative expression. He honed his skills through various esteemed youth academies, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City, before making his professional debut at Reading FC. This foundational training shaped his distinctive technical abilities and game intelligence.

Notable Relationships Michael Olise maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships or marriages. He remains focused on his flourishing football career at the highest level. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any partners since rising to prominence in professional football.

Career Highlights Michael Olise’s career took off at Reading FC, where his standout performances earned him the EFL Young Player of the Season award in 2021. He quickly became known for his exceptional playmaking, demonstrating a keen eye for assists and crucial goals. His move to Crystal Palace further showcased his talent, where he became the youngest player to assist three goals in a single Premier League match. Olise’s impact was recognized with the club’s Player of the Season award in 2023. Olise continued his ascent by joining Bayern Munich in 2024, where he notably became a Bundesliga champion and the league’s best assist provider in his debut season, further solidifying his status. He also earned an Olympic Games silver medal with France in 2024.