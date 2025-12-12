Who Is Eddie Kingston? Eddie Kingston is an American professional wrestler, widely recognized for his intense, no-nonsense brawling style. He connects deeply with audiences through his raw honesty and powerful interviews. He burst into the national spotlight in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, challenging Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in a highly acclaimed open challenge. His passionate promos immediately resonated with fans.

Full Name Eddie Kingston Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Puerto Rican American Education Independent Wrestling Federation, Chikara Wrestle Factory Father Edward Patrick Moore Mother Ruth

Early Life and Education Growing up in Yonkers, New York, Edward Moore was the son of a Puerto Rican mother and an Irish father, navigating a childhood marked by frequent fights. He found an early escape and inspiration watching old wrestling tapes. Moore began his wrestling training at the Independent Wrestling Federation in New Jersey, further honing his skills at the renowned Chikara Wrestle Factory. These foundational experiences shaped his distinctive in-ring persona.

Notable Relationships Eddie Kingston has maintained a private personal life, with few publicly documented romantic relationships throughout his career. His focus has largely remained on the professional wrestling landscape. He has no publicly confirmed children or current partners, choosing to keep his personal life outside of the wrestling spotlight.

Career Highlights Eddie Kingston’s career reached a new zenith with his historic triumph in the 2023 Continental Classic tournament. This victory made him the inaugural AEW Continental Champion, unifying it with the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships. Renowned for his hard-hitting brawling and raw, emotional promos, Kingston secured a significant following across various independent promotions for nearly two decades. His authenticity on the microphone has earned him widespread critical acclaim. Beyond his AEW, ROH, and NJPW titles, Kingston also captured the Chikara Grand Championship and the CZW World Heavyweight Championship, solidifying his legacy as a respected veteran of the squared circle.