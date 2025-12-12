Who Is Sheila E.? Sheila E. is an American percussionist and singer, celebrated for her dynamic, high-energy performances. Her powerful drumming style has earned her the title “Queen of Percussion.” She burst into the public eye with her 1984 debut album, The Glamorous Life, which yielded the hit title track. This success established her as a formidable solo artist.

Full Name Sheila E. Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American, African American, and Creole Education Attended high school Father Pete Escovedo Mother Juanita Gardere Siblings Juan Escovedo, Peter Michael Escovedo, Zina Escovedo

Early Life and Education Growing up in Oakland, California, Sheila E. was immersed in a musical household, with her father, Pete Escovedo, being a renowned percussionist. She started mimicking his drum movements at just three years old. Despite her father initially encouraging violin, Sheila gravitated to percussion, eventually leaving high school to pursue her passion. Her early experiences performing with his band, Azteca, ignited her professional journey.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sheila E.’s life, including a significant relationship and engagement with Prince and an earlier, private romance with Carlos Santana. Sheila E. is currently single and has no public children, choosing to focus on her enduring musical career and philanthropic efforts.

Career Highlights Sheila E.’s breakthrough arrived with her debut album, The Glamorous Life, which spawned the hit title track and “The Belle of St. Mark.” The album secured multiple Grammy Award nominations and achieved gold certification. Her collaborative spirit shines through extensive work with Prince, performing on his Purple Rain Tour and contributing to tracks like “Erotic City.” She also toured with Ringo Starr and worked with George Duke. To date, Sheila E. has received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her legacy as a formidable percussionist.