Sheila E.: Bio And Career Highlights
Sheila E.
December 12, 1957
Oakland, California, US
68 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Sheila E.?
Sheila E. is an American percussionist and singer, celebrated for her dynamic, high-energy performances. Her powerful drumming style has earned her the title “Queen of Percussion.”
She burst into the public eye with her 1984 debut album, The Glamorous Life, which yielded the hit title track. This success established her as a formidable solo artist.
|Full Name
|Sheila E.
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mexican American, African American, and Creole
|Education
|Attended high school
|Father
|Pete Escovedo
|Mother
|Juanita Gardere
|Siblings
|Juan Escovedo, Peter Michael Escovedo, Zina Escovedo
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Oakland, California, Sheila E. was immersed in a musical household, with her father, Pete Escovedo, being a renowned percussionist. She started mimicking his drum movements at just three years old.
Despite her father initially encouraging violin, Sheila gravitated to percussion, eventually leaving high school to pursue her passion. Her early experiences performing with his band, Azteca, ignited her professional journey.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Sheila E.’s life, including a significant relationship and engagement with Prince and an earlier, private romance with Carlos Santana.
Sheila E. is currently single and has no public children, choosing to focus on her enduring musical career and philanthropic efforts.
Career Highlights
Sheila E.’s breakthrough arrived with her debut album, The Glamorous Life, which spawned the hit title track and “The Belle of St. Mark.” The album secured multiple Grammy Award nominations and achieved gold certification.
Her collaborative spirit shines through extensive work with Prince, performing on his Purple Rain Tour and contributing to tracks like “Erotic City.” She also toured with Ringo Starr and worked with George Duke.
To date, Sheila E. has received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her legacy as a formidable percussionist.
Signature Quote
“To me, the stage is like my living room, or my home, and when you come over to my house, I have to be a hostess and invite you in so that we can have a great time.”
