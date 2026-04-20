Happy birthday to Jessica Lange , George Takei , and Shemar Moore ! April 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Jessica Lange, 77 Known for intense, emotionally resonant performances, American actress Jessica Lange built a formidable career across stage and screen. She earned both Academy Awards for Tootsie and Blue Sky, along with multiple Emmys and a Tony Award, making her a Triple Crown of Acting recipient.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Jessica Lange lived in Paris and studied mime theater under Étienne Decroux.

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#2 American Actor George Takei, 89 An American actor, author, and activist, George Takei is a beloved figure recognized for his distinctive voice and compelling advocacy. He gained international fame playing Hikaru Sulu in the iconic Star Trek series and subsequent films. Beyond his acting, Takei tirelessly champions human rights and Japanese American history.



Little-known fact: During his childhood internment, George Takei's mother managed to smuggle in a sewing machine to make clothes for her growing children.

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#3 American Actor Shemar Moore, 56 Known for his charismatic performances, American actor Shemar Moore first rose to fame portraying Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless. He later became a household name as Derek Morgan in the long-running series Criminal Minds. Moore also leads the cast of the action drama S.W.A.T. and supports multiple sclerosis research through his clothing line.



Little-known fact: Shemar Moore's first language was Danish, having lived in Denmark as an infant with his mother.

#4 American Rapper Killer Mike, 51 An American rapper and activist, Killer Mike is renowned for his politically charged lyrics and commanding stage presence. He rose to prominence as part of the duo Run the Jewels and achieved significant solo acclaim with his Grammy-winning album Michael.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Michael Render briefly attended Morehouse College, where he first met Big Boi of Outkast.

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#5 American Model and Actress Carmen Electra, 54 Renowned for her vibrant stage presence and charismatic appeal, Carmen Electra is an American actress, model, singer, and media personality. Electra achieved widespread fame playing Lani McKenzie on Baywatch and through numerous appearances in Playboy magazine.



Little-known fact: Before gaining fame, Carmen Electra worked as a dancer at Kings Island amusement park in Mason, Ohio.

#6 Australian Model Miranda Kerr, 43 An Australian model and businesswoman, Miranda Kerr became a global sensation as the first Australian Victoria's Secret Angel in 2007. She has since expanded her influence by founding the successful organic skincare line, KORA Organics, and publishing self-help books.



Little-known fact: As a child, Miranda Kerr was a self-described tomboy who enjoyed racing motorbikes and riding horses on her grandmother's farm in rural Australia.

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#7 American Actor and Filmmaker Crispin Glover, 62 Known for his compelling, often unsettling performances, American actor and filmmaker Crispin Glover has cultivated a singular career. He first gained widespread recognition for his iconic role as George McFly in the 1985 film Back to the Future. Beyond acting, Glover directs his own experimental films and publishes unique books, often touring with these works.



Little-known fact: Despite playing Michael J. Fox's father in Back to the Future, Crispin Glover is actually three years younger than Fox.

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#8 Jamaican-American Musician Stephen Marley, 54 A Jamaican American musician and producer, Stephen Marley carries forward a profound family legacy while carving his own distinct sound. His early career with Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers foreshadowed his solo success.



He has garnered eight Grammy Awards for his solo albums and production work, showcasing his versatility across reggae, soul, and hip-hop. Marley's commitment to social justice echoes throughout his impactful music.



Little-known fact: He composed and produced all the songs, and played various instruments, on several of his self-produced solo albums.

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#9 American Drummer and Songwriter Mike Portnoy, 59 Renowned for his technical skill and innovative approach, American drummer and songwriter Mike Portnoy co-founded the progressive metal band Dream Theater, significantly shaping their influential sound. He is best known for his extensive discography with the band and numerous side projects, including Liquid Tension Experiment and Transatlantic. Portnoy recently rejoined Dream Theater for their 40th anniversary tour.



Little-known fact: He can play both bass and keyboards in addition to his primary instrument, the drums.

#10 English-American Actress Veronica Cartwright, 77 Known for her intense performances in genre films, Veronica Cartwright is a British American actress with a career spanning over six decades. She is best recognized for roles in iconic movies like Alien and The Birds, and for her three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for television work.



Little-known fact: Veronica Cartwright was originally cast as Ellen Ripley in Alien, before director Ridley Scott switched her role to Lambert prior to filming.

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