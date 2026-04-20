Who Is George Takei? George Takei is an American actor, author, and activist, widely recognized for his distinctive voice and enduring contributions to science fiction. He has consistently used his public platform to champion human rights and promote understanding. His breakout moment arrived with his iconic portrayal of Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise, in the original Star Trek television series. This groundbreaking role challenged prevailing Asian American stereotypes and launched his decades-long career.

Full Name George Takei Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Japanese American Education University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles, Shakespeare Institute at Stratford-upon-Avon, Sophia University in Tokyo Father Takekuma Norman Takei Mother Fumiko Emily Nakamura Takei Siblings Henry Takei, Nancy Reiko Takei

Early Life and Education Family ties deeply influenced George Takei’s early life in Los Angeles, California, where he was born to Japanese American parents. His family endured forced internment during World War II, a profound experience that shaped his future advocacy for civil liberties. He pursued higher education at the University of California, Berkeley, and later the University of California, Los Angeles, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in theater. His academic journey included studies at the Shakespeare Institute and Sophia University.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment defines George Takei’s personal life, having been married to Brad Altman since 2008. Their relationship began in 1987, and their union made them one of the first same-sex couples to publicly apply for a marriage license in West Hollywood. Takei shares no children. The couple frequently shares aspects of their lives, highlighting their enduring partnership and mutual support.

Career Highlights George Takei’s breakthrough piece was playing Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek franchise, establishing him as a pioneering Asian American actor. He reprised this iconic role across six Star Trek films, becoming a beloved sci-fi figure over a career spanning more than six decades. His philanthropy and activism efforts are equally significant, notably co-founding the Japanese American National Museum to preserve history. Takei also starred in and developed the Broadway musical Allegiance, raising critical awareness for Japanese American internment experiences.