Who Is Killer Mike? Michael Santiago Render is an American rapper and activist, recognized for his commanding lyrical delivery and outspoken social commentary. He combines intricate storytelling with a powerful voice to address critical issues. His breakout moment arrived with his feature on Outkast’s 2001 Grammy-winning single “The Whole World,” which quickly established his formidable presence in hip-hop. This early success foreshadowed a distinguished career defined by both solo work and notable collaborations.

Full Name Michael Santiago Render Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Douglass High School, Morehouse College Father Unnamed Father Mother Denise Render Siblings LaShunda Render, Lovie Render, and three other sisters Kids Pony Render, Mikey Render, Aniyah Render, Malik Render

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in the Adamsville neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia, where Michael Render was born on April 20, 1975. His father was a policeman and his mother was a florist; his grandparents largely raised him in the Collier Heights area. Render attended Douglass High School, later briefly enrolling at Morehouse College, where he cultivated an early interest in hip-hop and connected with the influential Dungeon Family collective.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of partnership defines Michael Render’s personal life with his wife, Shana Render, whom he married in 2006. She is a crucial business partner and a driving force behind his career. Killer Mike shares four children with Shana: Pony, Mikey, Aniyah, and Malik, with whom he maintains a collaborative family dynamic and business ventures.

Career Highlights Michael Santiago Render’s 2023 album Michael, his first solo project in over a decade, swept the Rap categories at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, earning three trophies for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Beyond his solo success, Render co-founded the critically acclaimed duo Run the Jewels with El-P in 2013, releasing four studio albums that frequently topped charts and garnered widespread praise. His extensive activism, focusing on social equality, police brutality, and systemic racism, also earned him the 2020 Billboard Change Maker Award.