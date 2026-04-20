Who Is Shemar Moore? Shemar Franklin Moore is an American actor and model, known for his charismatic presence and versatile roles in television. He skillfully transitions between intense drama and lighthearted hosting duties. Moore first captured widespread attention playing Malcolm Winters on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. His compelling performance earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Full Name Shemar Franklin Moore Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Co-parenting with Jesiree Dizon Net Worth $22 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American and Caucasian Education Santa Clara University Father Sherrod Moore Mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore Siblings Shenon Moore, Romeo Moore, Kosheno Moore-Takanashi, Sheburra Moore-Haugsness Kids Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore

Early Life and Education Born on April 20, 1970, in Oakland, California, Shemar Moore spent his early childhood living abroad in Denmark and Bahrain with his mother, who taught mathematics. This international upbringing exposed him to diverse cultures before his family returned to the US. Moore later attended Gunn High School in Palo Alto, excelling in baseball with an athletic scholarship to Santa Clara University. There, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a minor in Theater Arts, while also pursuing modeling.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Shemar Moore’s personal life. He notably dated actress Halle Berry and singer Toni Braxton earlier in his career. More recently, Moore welcomed a daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, in January 2023 with his partner Jesiree Dizon. Although the couple separated in January 2025, they remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Career Highlights Shemar Moore’s career gained significant traction with his role as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, earning him a Daytime Emmy Award in 2000. He further cemented his status as a television star by playing Derek Morgan on the popular crime drama Criminal Minds for over a decade. Building on this success, Moore took on the lead role of Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the CBS series S.W.A.T., which has continued to captivate audiences. He also launched Baby Girl LLC, a clothing line that donates profits to multiple sclerosis research, a cause close to his heart. To date, Moore has collected eight NAACP Image Awards, recognizing his consistent impact and popularity in the entertainment industry.