Who Is Veronica Cartwright? Veronica Cartwright is a British American actress known for her compelling performances in science fiction and horror films. Her work often brings a profound sense of vulnerability and realism to intense narratives. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1979 science fiction horror film Alien, where her role as Lambert earned her significant critical attention. She received a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress, solidifying her presence in the genre.

Full Name Veronica Cartwright Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $2 million Nationality British American Ethnicity White Siblings Angela Cartwright Kids Dakota Compton

Early Life and Education Born in Bristol, England, Veronica Cartwright emigrated to the United States as a young child with her parents and younger sister, Angela, settling in Los Angeles, California. Her acting career began at nine years old with a role in In Love and War, quickly followed by appearances in television series like Leave It to Beaver and classic films such as The Birds.

Notable Relationships Veronica Cartwright has been married and divorced three times; her spouses included Richard Gates, Stanley Goldstein, and Richard Compton. Her last marriage to Richard Compton ended with his death in 2007. Cartwright has one son, Dakota Compton, from her marriage to Richard Compton. She is not publicly known to be in a current relationship.