Veronica Cartwright: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Veronica Cartwright
April 20, 1949
Bristol, England
77 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Veronica Cartwright?
Veronica Cartwright is a British American actress known for her compelling performances in science fiction and horror films. Her work often brings a profound sense of vulnerability and realism to intense narratives.
Her breakout moment arrived with the 1979 science fiction horror film Alien, where her role as Lambert earned her significant critical attention. She received a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress, solidifying her presence in the genre.
|Full Name
|Veronica Cartwright
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$2 million
|Nationality
|British American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Siblings
|Angela Cartwright
|Kids
|Dakota Compton
Early Life and Education
Born in Bristol, England, Veronica Cartwright emigrated to the United States as a young child with her parents and younger sister, Angela, settling in Los Angeles, California.
Her acting career began at nine years old with a role in In Love and War, quickly followed by appearances in television series like Leave It to Beaver and classic films such as The Birds.
Notable Relationships
Veronica Cartwright has been married and divorced three times; her spouses included Richard Gates, Stanley Goldstein, and Richard Compton. Her last marriage to Richard Compton ended with his death in 2007.
Cartwright has one son, Dakota Compton, from her marriage to Richard Compton. She is not publicly known to be in a current relationship.
Career Highlights
Veronica Cartwright’s career is largely defined by her impactful roles in science fiction classics such as Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Alien. Her portrayal of Lambert in Alien garnered her a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Beyond film, she made a significant mark on television, receiving three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her guest roles. These nominations include one for her work in ER and two for her compelling performances in The X-Files.
She has appeared in over 50 movies and more than 100 television movies and series, demonstrating a consistent and versatile acting career spanning decades.
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