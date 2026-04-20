Who Is Jessica Lange? Jessica Phyllis Lange is an American actress known for her versatility and intelligent performances, consistently taking on complex characters. Her career spans over five decades, establishing her as one of her generation’s most respected performers. She first caught wide public attention in the 1976 remake of King Kong, quickly followed by her critically acclaimed turn in the comedy Tootsie in 1982, for which she earned her first Academy Award.

Full Name Jessica Phyllis Lange Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of Minnesota Father Albert John Lange Mother Dorothy Florence Sahlman Siblings Jane Lange, Ann Lange, George Lange Kids Aleksandra Shura Baryshnikov, Hannah Jane Shepard, Samuel Walker Shepard

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Cloquet, Minnesota, Jessica Lange’s childhood involved frequent relocations due to her father, Albert John Lange, working as a teacher and traveling salesman. Her mother was Dorothy Florence Sahlman. Lange later received an art scholarship to study art and photography at the University of Minnesota, before traveling to Paris where she studied mime theater.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jessica Lange’s personal life, including her marriage to photographer Paco Grande from 1970 to 1982, and a relationship with ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov. Lange also had a long-term partnership with playwright and actor Sam Shepard from 1982 to 2009, with whom she co-parents three children: Aleksandra Shura Baryshnikov, Hannah Jane Shepard, and Samuel Walker Shepard.

Career Highlights Jessica Lange’s filmography boasts several iconic roles, including her Academy Award-winning performances in the comedy Tootsie and the drama Blue Sky. She also received nominations for Frances, Country, Sweet Dreams, and Music Box. Beyond film, Lange gained new recognition starring in the FX horror anthology American Horror Story and earned a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway revival of Long Day’s Journey into Night. To date, Lange is one of the few performers to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, with multiple wins across film, television, and theater.