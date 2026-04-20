Jessica Lange smiling during an event, wearing a black outfit with a blue curtain background, highlighting her career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jessica Lange

Born

April 20, 1949

Died
Birthplace

Cloquet, Minnesota, US

Age

77 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Jessica Lange?

Jessica Phyllis Lange is an American actress known for her versatility and intelligent performances, consistently taking on complex characters. Her career spans over five decades, establishing her as one of her generation’s most respected performers.

She first caught wide public attention in the 1976 remake of King Kong, quickly followed by her critically acclaimed turn in the comedy Tootsie in 1982, for which she earned her first Academy Award.

Full NameJessica Phyllis Lange
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$20 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationUniversity of Minnesota
FatherAlbert John Lange
MotherDorothy Florence Sahlman
SiblingsJane Lange, Ann Lange, George Lange
KidsAleksandra Shura Baryshnikov, Hannah Jane Shepard, Samuel Walker Shepard

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Cloquet, Minnesota, Jessica Lange’s childhood involved frequent relocations due to her father, Albert John Lange, working as a teacher and traveling salesman. Her mother was Dorothy Florence Sahlman.

Lange later received an art scholarship to study art and photography at the University of Minnesota, before traveling to Paris where she studied mime theater.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Jessica Lange’s personal life, including her marriage to photographer Paco Grande from 1970 to 1982, and a relationship with ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Lange also had a long-term partnership with playwright and actor Sam Shepard from 1982 to 2009, with whom she co-parents three children: Aleksandra Shura Baryshnikov, Hannah Jane Shepard, and Samuel Walker Shepard.

Career Highlights

Jessica Lange’s filmography boasts several iconic roles, including her Academy Award-winning performances in the comedy Tootsie and the drama Blue Sky. She also received nominations for Frances, Country, Sweet Dreams, and Music Box.

Beyond film, Lange gained new recognition starring in the FX horror anthology American Horror Story and earned a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway revival of Long Day’s Journey into Night.

To date, Lange is one of the few performers to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, with multiple wins across film, television, and theater.

Signature Quote

“To stay interested in acting, I have to keep trying stuff I’ve never done before.”

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