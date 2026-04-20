Who Is Crispin Glover? Crispin Hellion Glover is an American actor, filmmaker, author, and artist, recognized for his intensely unique and often unsettling screen presence. His work frequently challenges conventional narratives with a distinct, eccentric style. Glover’s breakout moment arrived as George McFly in the 1985 blockbuster Back to the Future. His nuanced portrayal of Marty McFly’s hapless father cemented his place in cinematic history and signaled a career path less traveled.

Full Name Crispin Hellion Glover Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Mirman School, Venice High, Beverly Hills High School Father Bruce Glover Mother Marion Elizabeth Lillian Krachey

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Crispin Glover moved to Los Angeles at age five, growing up as the son of actor Bruce Glover and actress-dancer Marion Elizabeth Lillian Krachey. His real middle name, Hellion, was given by his parents. He attended the Mirman School for academically gifted children, followed by Venice High and Beverly Hills High School, graduating in 1982. Glover began acting professionally at 13, performing in a stage production of The Sound of Music.

Notable Relationships Crispin Glover has maintained a private personal life, though he has been publicly linked to a few individuals over the years. These relationships include actress Michelle Meyrink in 1985, and later, former Penthouse Pet Alexa Lauren from 2002 to 2003. Glover is currently single and has no children, having expressed a long-standing decision not to have kids.

Career Highlights Crispin Glover’s career is defined by his willingness to embrace distinctive roles, notably as George McFly in Back to the Future. He also garnered critical praise for his compelling performance as Layne in the independent drama River’s Edge. Beyond acting, Glover launched his company, Volcanic Eruptions, to publish his unique books and produce his experimental films, such as What Is It?. He frequently tours globally to present these works and conduct Q&A sessions. His memorable portrayals also include the silent Thin Man in Charlie’s Angels and the titular role in Willard, showcasing his versatility across mainstream and avant-garde projects.