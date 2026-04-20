Who Is Miranda Kerr? Miranda Kerr is an Australian model and businesswoman known for her radiant presence and entrepreneurial drive. Her work often blends high fashion with a commitment to holistic wellness. She rose to global prominence in 2007 as one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, becoming the first Australian to hold the coveted title. Her organic skincare brand, KORA Organics, further cemented her influence.

Full Name Miranda Kerr Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Evan Spiegel Net Worth $51 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity English, Scottish, French, Irish Education All Hallows’ School, Academy of Natural Living, New York School of Integrative Nutrition Father John Kerr Mother Therese Kerr Siblings Matthew Kerr Kids Flynn Christopher Bloom, Hart Spiegel, Myles Spiegel, Pierre Spiegel

Early Life and Education Growing up in Gunnedah, New South Wales, Miranda Kerr developed an early love for nature on her grandmother’s farm, where she rode horses and raced motorbikes. Her parents, Therese and John, encouraged her down-to-earth upbringing. She attended All Hallows’ School in Brisbane and later pursued studies in Nutrition and Health Psychology at the Academy of Natural Living, which deeply influenced her passion for holistic well-being and her eventual business ventures.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel since May 2017, Miranda Kerr was previously wed to English actor Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. Kerr shares one son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, with her former husband, and three sons, Hart, Myles, and Pierre, with Spiegel, maintaining a devoted family life.

Career Highlights Miranda Kerr’s modeling career soared when she became the first Australian Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007, gracing numerous campaigns and runway shows. She consistently ranked among Forbes’ highest-earning models, securing lucrative deals with brands like Maybelline and Clinique. As a successful businesswoman, Kerr launched her certified organic skincare brand, KORA Organics, in 2009, which has since expanded globally into over 30 countries. She has also designed collections for Royal Albert and Universal Furniture.