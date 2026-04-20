Who Is Stephen Marley? Stephen Robert Nesta Marley is a Jamaican American musician, singer, and record producer, widely recognized for his profound influence on reggae, soul, and hip-hop music. His artistic vision often blends traditional reggae roots with modern sounds. Marley first garnered significant attention as a member of Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers, alongside his siblings. Their collaborative work, which earned multiple Grammy Awards, established him early on as a formidable talent within the iconic Marley family legacy.

Full Name Stephen Robert Nesta Marley Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kerry-Ann Bovell Net Worth $20 million Nationality Jamaican American Education St. George’s College, Jamaica Father Bob Marley Mother Rita Marley Siblings Ziggy Marley, Sharon Marley, Cedella Marley, Rohan Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Damian Marley Kids Jo Mersa Marley, Yohan Marley, Mystic Marley, Bingi Marley, Jer Maya Marley, Benjamin Marley, Marley Jr., Zapora Marley, Shatia Marley, Nia Marley, Leila Marley, Sasha Marley, Summer Marley

Early Life and Education Growing up surrounded by music, Stephen Marley was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and largely raised in Kingston, Jamaica, with his legendary father, Bob Marley, and mother, Rita Marley, providing constant musical inspiration. He began his professional journey at age seven, joining his siblings in Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. His formal education included attendance at St. George’s College in Jamaica, where his early musical instincts were further shaped. This period laid the groundwork for his eventual mastery of various instruments and his distinctive production style.

Notable Relationships Stephen Marley is married to Kerry-Ann Bovell, with whom he shares three children, maintaining a private family life away from the public eye since their marriage in 2008. Beyond his immediate family, Marley is a devoted father to a total of thirteen children, encompassing a large and musically inclined family that includes the late Jo Mersa Marley, Yohan Marley, and Mystic Marley.

Career Highlights Stephen Marley has crafted a prolific career marked by acclaimed albums like Mind Control, Revelation Pt. 1 – The Root of Life, and his most recent, Old Soul. His solo works consistently topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, demonstrating his enduring appeal. He also significantly shaped the sound of contemporary reggae as a producer, notably for his brother Damian Marley’s Grammy-winning albums Halfway Tree and Welcome to Jamrock. Marley co-founded Ghetto Youths International, an independent label promoting new talent. To date, Marley has collected an impressive eight Grammy Awards, both as a solo artist and as a member and producer for other Marley family projects, cementing his status as a reggae icon.