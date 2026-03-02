17 Celebrities That Were Falsely Accused Of Horrible Crimes
We’ve all seen a celebrity get in the news headlines for all the wrong reasons. While many of them end up rightfully facing the unpleasant consequences, a good handful deal with serious false allegations that could have tarnished their reputations forever.
The following stories are about the latter. These renowned figures have cleared their names and avoided an ugly career downfall that many of their peers have experienced, some of whom have even failed to bounce back.
Scroll through the list and see which celebrities were accused of tax evasion, treason, and even terrorism.
Venus Williams - Wrongful Death
In June 2017, a tragic collision in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, placed tennis superstar Venus Williams at the center of a wrongful death investigation. After a car driven by Esther Barson slammed into Williams' vehicle, Barson's 78-year-old husband, Jerome, suffered injuries that ultimately cost him his life weeks later.
Early reports and witness accounts pinned the blame on Williams, alleging she had run a red light, but surveillance footage eventually told a different story. The video proved she actually entered the intersection on a green light and was forced to slow down to a crawl to avoid a Nissan Altima that had cut her off. Once the evidence cleared her of liability, Williams handled the situation with characteristic grace, focusing on sending her condolences to the grieving family rather than assigning blame.
Amanda Knox - Murder and SA
The legal nightmare that engulfed Amanda Knox is easily one of the most defining media spectacles of the early 2000s. It all kicked off in 2007 when she was an American student studying abroad in Italy and found herself accused of the brutal killing of her roommate.
What followed was a dizzying, years-long battle that saw her convicted, acquitted, and then convicted again in a system that seemed unable to make up its mind. The entire world was glued to the tabloids as "Foxy Knoxy" fought for her freedom, a saga that finally ended in 2015 when Italy’s highest court definitively stepped in to exonerate her, declaring her innocent and closing the book on a truly chaotic chapter of judicial history.
Nicolas Cage - Drunk Driving/Kidnapping
Of all the wild legends surrounding Nicolas Cage, the story about him dog-napping a chihuahua has to be one of the strangest. The rumor originated with Kathleen Turner, his co-star from the 1986 film Peggy Sue Got Married, who alleged in her autobiography that Cage had once stuffed a dog he liked into his jacket and had been busted twice for drunk driving.
Cage, who is actually a massive animal lover, didn't find the anecdote funny in the slightest. He slapped Turner with a lawsuit to clear his name, eventually forcing her to retract the claims and admit that the DUI arrests and the canine heist never actually happened.
Keanu Reeves - Negligence And Assault
It is hard to picture Hollywood’s resident "nice guy" harming anyone, but that didn’t stop a paparazzo named Alison Silva from trying to drag Keanu Reeves through the mud in 2007. Silva sued the Matrix star for a staggering $700,000, claiming that Reeves struck him with his car outside a medical clinic, resulting in a wrist fracture so severe he could no longer hoist his camera.
The courtroom drama didn't last long, though, as the defense dismantled the story piece by piece. Not only did medical records show the break was actually an ancient soccer injury, but video also surfaced of the "injured" photographer scaling a fence to snap shots of Britney Spears. Faced with the evidence, the jury took less than two hours to toss the case, and Silva eventually admitted he’d exaggerated the whole thing for a payday.
Snoop Dogg - Murder
Before he became the lovable pop culture icon baking brownies with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg faced a life-altering legal battle back in 1993. Prosecutors charged the rapper with murder after his bodyguard shot and killed a man named Philip Woldemariam during a confrontation.
The ordeal turned into a three-year saga, kicking off when Snoop voluntarily surrendered to police and posted a staggering $1 million bail. His legal team argued that the shooting was strictly self-defense, claiming Woldemariam had threatened the pair with a gun first. The jury eventually agreed, acquitting the star of all charges, and he famously walked out of the courtroom a free man, clutching his two-year-old son.
Amy Winehouse - Assault
The headlines loved to focus on Amy Winehouse’s chaotic personal life, but the time she was accused of assaulting a burlesque dancer at the Prince's Trust Ball actually ended with her name being cleared. The incident kicked off in London's Berkeley Square when a dancer named Sherene Flash tried to force a photo op, allegedly draping herself over the singer despite Winehouse asking for some space.
While Flash claimed she caught a fist to the eye, Winehouse insisted she only shoved the woman away because she felt intimidated. When the case hit the courtroom, things got tricky because most of the witnesses had been drunk during the encounter. However, the judge ultimately looked at the medical report, which showed absolutely no sign of the kind of injury a punch would cause, and the assault charges were tossed out.
Rubin Carter - Triple Homicide
Back in the early 1960s, Rubin "Hurricane" Carter was an absolute force of nature in the boxing ring, climbing the ranks as a top middleweight contender with a ferocious knockout record. But his life took a tragic turn in 1966 when he was wrongfully convicted of a triple homicide at the LaFayette Bar and Grill, resulting in three life sentences.
The case became a lightning rod for the civil rights movement, drawing support from legends like Muhammad Ali and Burt Reynolds, while Bob Dylan even penned an anthem declaring his innocence. Despite the celebrity backing, Carter languished behind bars for nineteen years before a federal judge finally ruled in 1985 that the original trial had been tainted by racial prejudice. After regaining his freedom, he dedicated the rest of his life to fighting for the wrongly convicted.
Todd Bridges - Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Most people remember Todd Bridges as the older brother on Diff'rent Strokes but his post-sitcom life took a terrifying detour into the criminal justice system. In 1989, the actor faced a murder charge for allegedly pumping eight bullets into a drug dealer named Kenneth "Tex" Clay. Bridges was in the grip of a heavy daily substance addiction at the time and claimed to have no memory of the shooting.
While a jury acquitted him of the murder counts, he wasn't in the clear; he still had to face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, a situation made messier when he was arrested for possession again less than a year later. By late 1990, however, he was fully exonerated when the assault case fell apart due to a lack of evidence. Bridges eventually managed to pull out of that dark spiral, later detailing his journey from child star to the streets in his 2010 memoir, Killing Willis.
John Travolta - SA
Back in 2012, John Travolta found himself in the middle of a legal firestorm when a masseur filed a lawsuit accusing the Hollywood star of sexual assault. The headlines were damaging, but the case dissolved almost as quickly as it had appeared.
It turned out the accuser’s story simply didn't align with reality. The opposing counsel eventually had to concede that the timeline provided was factually impossible. With the lawyer admitting the allegations were effectively "complete fiction," the lawsuit was dropped, and Travolta was cleared of the fabricated charges.
Ken Dodd - Tax Evasion
The beloved British comedian Ken Dodd found himself in the middle of a very serious three-week trial, facing accusations that he had dodged millions of pounds in taxes. The defense offered a hilariously on-brand explanation for the financial mess: Dodd wasn't trying to defraud the government; he was just deeply eccentric.
It turned out he had a habit of hoarding massive piles of cash in his attic rather than using a bank. The jury ultimately decided that being a bit of an oddball isn't the same thing as having criminal intent, and they acquitted him of every single charge.
Cat Stevens - Terrorism Allegations
It was a surreal moment in 2004 when the man behind "Moonshadow" and "Wild World" found his flight from London to D.C. diverted to Maine. U.S. officials detained and deported the British songwriting legend after Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge flagged him for alleged connections to terrorist groups.
The accusation baffled Yusuf, who pointed out that his life as a peace advocate was hardly a secret, while groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations argued he was simply being profiled for his faith and his donations to Islamic charities. Fortunately, the government eventually walked back the hostility, and by 2014, Yusuf returned to the States for a successful tour, noting that the atmosphere had shifted enough for him to feel welcome again.
Ruggero Deodato - Murder And Obscenity
Ruggero Deodato found himself in serious hot water after the release of Cannibal Holocaust, a film so gritty and realistic that Italian authorities actually believed it was a snuff film. To sell the "found footage" vibe (years before The Blair Witch Project made it popular) Deodato had his cast sign contracts forcing them to vanish from the public eye for a year.
The courts, assuming the actors were actually dead, put the director on trial for murder. To avoid a life sentence, he had to void the contracts and drag his very alive cast into the courtroom. While he beat the murder rap, he didn't walk away clean; the court handed him a four-month suspended sentence and a fine for animal cruelty, as the graphic slaughter of animals on screen, including a monkey, was unfortunately 100% real.
Jane Fonda - Treason
The moniker "Hanoi Jane" was born in 1972 when Jane Fonda took a highly controversial trip across enemy lines into North Vietnam. The defining moment was one that enraged a huge chunk of the American public. A photo of her surfaced where she was perched atop an anti-aircraft gun designed to shoot down U.S. pilots.
While she was never legally dragged into court for treason, the court of public opinion definitely found her guilty of betraying the troops. Decades later, Fonda looked back on that specific photo op with heavy regret, acknowledging the deep distress she caused to service members and their families during such a volatile war.
Lana Turner - Homicide
Lana Turner was the ultimate pin-up queen of the 1940s, but her life turned into a real-life film noir in 1958. When police found her mobster boyfriend, Johnny Stompanato, dead on her bedroom floor from a stab wound, the Hollywood star immediately became the prime suspect.
The media went into a frenzy, but the courtroom drama ended with a shocking twist. It turned out Lana hadn't committed the crime at all. The judge ultimately ruled that her teenage daughter, Cheryl Crane, was the one who delivered the fatal blow to the gangster.
Raphael Rowe - Murder, Robbery, And Causing Grievous Bodily Harm
Long before he became a familiar face as a broadcast journalist and presenter, Raphael Rowe lived through a nightmare that most people only see in movies. In 1990, he was wrongly convicted as a member of the "M25 Three" for a violent crime spree committed in 1988, which included murder and aggravated robbery.
He ultimately lost nearly twelve years of his life behind bars maintaining his innocence. Justice finally prevailed in July 2000 when the courts ruled the convictions unsafe, allowing Rowe and his co-defendants, Randolph Egbert Johnson and Michael J. George Davis, to finally walk free.
Roscoe Arbuckle - Sexual Assault And Murder
It is hard to find a more dramatic fall from grace in Hollywood history than the story of Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle. Back in the silent film era, he was a massive star until a 1921 party in San Francisco ended with him being accused of the sexual assault and death of actress Virginia Rappe. The scandal resulted in three separate manslaughter trials; while the first two ended in hung juries, the third one in 1922 cleared his name in spectacular fashion.
The jury deliberated for only a few minutes before delivering a unanimous acquittal, and in a move that is practically unheard of, they issued a formal written apology to Arbuckle, stating there was zero evidence against him and that a "great injustice" had been done. Sadly, even that level of vindication couldn't save his career from the heavy hand of early industry censorship.
Brian Banks - SA
Before he became a powerful symbol for the wrongfully convicted, Brian Banks was just a sixteen-year-old kid with a serious shot at a professional football career. That dream was violently interrupted when a classmate accused him of sexual assault, sending the high school standout to prison for a crime that never happened.
He spent years behind bars and even more time on parole as a registered sex offender before the truth finally broke. In a dramatic turn of events, his accuser was recorded admitting that she had made the whole story up, leading to Banks' total exoneration in 2012 and allowing him to finally clear his name.