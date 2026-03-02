ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all seen a celebrity get in the news headlines for all the wrong reasons. While many of them end up rightfully facing the unpleasant consequences, a good handful deal with serious false allegations that could have tarnished their reputations forever.

The following stories are about the latter. These renowned figures have cleared their names and avoided an ugly career downfall that many of their peers have experienced, some of whom have even failed to bounce back.

Scroll through the list and see which celebrities were accused of tax evasion, treason, and even terrorism.