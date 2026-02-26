ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a group of stars in show business who continue to appear at red carpet events, sell out arenas, and receive nominations for prestigious awards despite being accused of serious crimes.

These alleged crimes—some committed before the celebrities became famous—seem to have been forgotten after the individuals settled with their victims for substantial sums, served short prison sentences, or had the charges against them dropped.

Some, like rapper Dr. Dre, have apologized for their actions, while others, like actor Jon Hamm, provide dismissive responses and show discomfort when confronted about their past behavior in interviews.

Here are 20 celebrities who have faced legal issues for accusations including domestic violence, dangerous fraternity rituals, and dealing illegal substances.

Trigger warning: the following article contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find distressing.