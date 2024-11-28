Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural
Celebrities, News

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the 84-year-old Swiss socialite often dubbed “Catwoman” for her feline-like appearance, has shattered long-standing assumptions about her cosmetic journey.

In a recent interview, she claimed she has never gone under the knife and avoids even non-invasive treatments like Botox.

Her denial raised eyebrows as her facial features, which have dramatically changed over the years, have captivated tabloids for decades.

Highlights
  • Jocelyn Wildenstein denied ever having plastic surgery and claimed her looks are natural in a recent interview.
  • She admitted to trying Botox twice but stopped due to facial swelling.
  • “I haven’t had plastic surgery. I’m scared of what could happen,” she said.
  • Public interest in her looks stems from her marriage to late billionaire Alec Wildenstein.
What People Think

  • Skeptic: Believes that Jocelyn Wildenstein's denial of surgery is implausible due to her drastic changes.

  • Supporter: Defends Jocelyn's claims, emphasizing her right to privacy and self-expression without judgment.

  • Neutral Observer: Sees Jocelyn's claims as part of a broader discussion on body autonomy and public fascination.

Despite decades of speculation about her feline-like appearance, Jocelyn Wildenstein insisted she’s never undergone plastic surgery

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

“I haven’t had plastic surgery,” she insisted while speaking to The Sun. “I’m scared of what could happen, and I don’t like the idea of something heavy. Sometimes, it’s too much and looks terrible.”

Jocelyn said she has tried Botox but eventually gave up on it because it made her face swell up.

“I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it,” she told the outlet. “I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If [other women] want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting that her facial features are natural, she said she “never did any fillers” either.

The Swiss socialite said she had tried Botox twice but stopped after experiencing facial swelling

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

“I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy,” she added.

Touting a less-is-more philosophy, she said: “I am always prudent of what I do.”

In the same interview, she admitted having “small surgery” that she wouldn’t categorize as plastic surgery.

“I have had nothing surgical on the eye. I had on the eyebrow a little lift, on the top of the eyebrow,” she told the outlet. “Each time it is a small rectification. You can do more if you like it, or not if you think it is too much. It’s a small surgery.”

“It keeps up a little refreshment in your eye. It’s been quite a while since I had it done, though – six or seven years,” she added.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery. I’m scared of what could happen,” she said in a recent interview

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

Public fascination with Jocelyn’s transformation partly stems from her high-profile marriage to billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein.

Their 1999 divorce was a messy media spectacle, which concluded after she walked away with one of history’s biggest divorce settlements.

Jocelyn claimed during her high-profile divorce that she underwent cosmetic procedures because her ex-husband “hates to be with old people,” according to People.

While they were together, Jocelyn reportedly told Alec that his eyes looked baggy within the first year of their marriage. This led to them getting his-and-hers facelifts, the late billionaire told Vanity Fair in 1998.

Her late billionaire ex-husband Alec Wildenstein said she treated her face “like a piece of furniture” that she could fix

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

“She was crazy,” he told the outlet before his death in 2008.

“I would always find out last,” he added. “She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Swiss socialite is currently in a relationship with her longtime love and fashion designer, Lloyd Klein. The pair met at New York Fashion Week and began dating in 2003.

“We feel no need to get married,” she said in her recent interview with The Sun.

Jocelyn is currently in a relationship with fashion designer Lloyd Klein, whom she began dating in 2003

The couple have had ups and downs in their relationship, with the police once arriving at their apartment in 2017 after neighbors heard screams and loud noises.

Responding officers found Jocelyn with bruises on her neck and arms while Lloyd had a cut on his forehead. There was also a casserole dish smashed to pieces on the floor.

The high-society figure told The Sun that they weren’t fighting at the time but claimed things got rough while they were being intimate.

“Lloyd can be very passionate, he can be a little rough,” she said. “That’s something I enjoy otherwise I wouldn’t be with him all this time.”

Several netizens found it hard to believe that the high-society figure has never gone under the knife to change her appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: ellen101893

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: bLdsire

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: KellyFarquhar5

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: WrestlemaniaRN

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: rick_cyclops

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

Image credits: myganesha

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DisrespectedThe

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda