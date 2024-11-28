‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Says She’s Never “Had Plastic Surgery,” Calls Her Looks Natural

ADVERTISEMENT

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the 84-year-old Swiss socialite often dubbed “Catwoman” for her feline-like appearance, has shattered long-standing assumptions about her cosmetic journey.

In a recent interview, she claimed she has never gone under the knife and avoids even non-invasive treatments like Botox.

Her denial raised eyebrows as her facial features, which have dramatically changed over the years, have captivated tabloids for decades.

Highlights Jocelyn Wildenstein denied ever having plastic surgery and claimed her looks are natural in a recent interview.

She admitted to trying Botox twice but stopped due to facial swelling.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery. I’m scared of what could happen,” she said.

Public interest in her looks stems from her marriage to late billionaire Alec Wildenstein.

What People Think Skeptic: Believes that Jocelyn Wildenstein's denial of surgery is implausible due to her drastic changes.

Supporter: Defends Jocelyn's claims, emphasizing her right to privacy and self-expression without judgment.

Neutral Observer: Sees Jocelyn's claims as part of a broader discussion on body autonomy and public fascination.

Despite decades of speculation about her feline-like appearance, Jocelyn Wildenstein insisted she’s never undergone plastic surgery

Share icon

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

“I haven’t had plastic surgery,” she insisted while speaking to The Sun. “I’m scared of what could happen, and I don’t like the idea of something heavy. Sometimes, it’s too much and looks terrible.”

Jocelyn said she has tried Botox but eventually gave up on it because it made her face swell up.

“I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it,” she told the outlet. “I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If [other women] want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting that her facial features are natural, she said she “never did any fillers” either.

The Swiss socialite said she had tried Botox twice but stopped after experiencing facial swelling

Share icon

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYNE WILDENSTEIN (@jocelynewildenstein)

“I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy,” she added.

Touting a less-is-more philosophy, she said: “I am always prudent of what I do.”

In the same interview, she admitted having “small surgery” that she wouldn’t categorize as plastic surgery.

“I have had nothing surgical on the eye. I had on the eyebrow a little lift, on the top of the eyebrow,” she told the outlet. “Each time it is a small rectification. You can do more if you like it, or not if you think it is too much. It’s a small surgery.”

“It keeps up a little refreshment in your eye. It’s been quite a while since I had it done, though – six or seven years,” she added.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery. I’m scared of what could happen,” she said in a recent interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

Public fascination with Jocelyn’s transformation partly stems from her high-profile marriage to billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein.

Their 1999 divorce was a messy media spectacle, which concluded after she walked away with one of history’s biggest divorce settlements.

Jocelyn claimed during her high-profile divorce that she underwent cosmetic procedures because her ex-husband “hates to be with old people,” according to People.

While they were together, Jocelyn reportedly told Alec that his eyes looked baggy within the first year of their marriage. This led to them getting his-and-hers facelifts, the late billionaire told Vanity Fair in 1998.

Her late billionaire ex-husband Alec Wildenstein said she treated her face “like a piece of furniture” that she could fix

Share icon

Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

“She was crazy,” he told the outlet before his death in 2008.

“I would always find out last,” he added. “She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Swiss socialite is currently in a relationship with her longtime love and fashion designer, Lloyd Klein. The pair met at New York Fashion Week and began dating in 2003.

“We feel no need to get married,” she said in her recent interview with The Sun.

Jocelyn is currently in a relationship with fashion designer Lloyd Klein, whom she began dating in 2003

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYNE WILDENSTEIN (@jocelynewildenstein)

The couple have had ups and downs in their relationship, with the police once arriving at their apartment in 2017 after neighbors heard screams and loud noises.

Responding officers found Jocelyn with bruises on her neck and arms while Lloyd had a cut on his forehead. There was also a casserole dish smashed to pieces on the floor.

The high-society figure told The Sun that they weren’t fighting at the time but claimed things got rough while they were being intimate.

“Lloyd can be very passionate, he can be a little rough,” she said. “That’s something I enjoy otherwise I wouldn’t be with him all this time.”

Several netizens found it hard to believe that the high-society figure has never gone under the knife to change her appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ellen101893

Share icon

Image credits: bLdsire

Share icon

Image credits: KellyFarquhar5

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: WrestlemaniaRN

Share icon

Image credits: rick_cyclops

Share icon

Image credits: myganesha

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DisrespectedThe