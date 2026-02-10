ADVERTISEMENT

Back again with more Scott Metzger comics. If you’ve been following along, we’ve featured his work on Bored Panda many times before. Well, the vibes remain the same in this batch of comics: everyday pet life, distilled into sharp punchlines and expressions that feel way too real. Metzger has a knack for turning small moments into both comedy and a commentary on how different animals can share the same home and still act like they’re from completely different planets.

Scroll down to see all the new comics and let us know in the comments which ones were your favorites. And if you want to follow Metzger’s work more closely, you can do so on his Instagram page and website.

#1

Comic showing birds on a city tour humorously illustrating challenges of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

This time around, some of the best laughs come from the contrast: cats acting like aloof little masterminds while dogs charge in with golden-retriever sincerity, or pets reacting to the exact same situation in completely opposite ways. It’s that clash of personalities that makes his observations hit so hard, because anyone with multiple animals knows the dynamic is half the entertainment.
    #2

    Cartoon cat with devil and angel versions debating how to remove a glass from the counter, illustrating life with cats.

    #3

    Cartoon dogs in ties holding mugs, humorously depicting the challenges of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    Metzger’s style stays clean and simple, which makes the jokes land even faster. The setups are quick, the reactions do most of the talking, and the humor usually comes down to one familiar truth: pets don’t just have habits—they have attitudes. And whether it’s a cat refusing to participate in reality or a dog enthusiastically misunderstanding everything, the punchlines feel universal even if you’ve never owned either.
    #4

    Two cats in a comic strip humorously illustrate challenges of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #5

    Comic showing a dog and cat sharing a home, humorously discussing pet behaviors in a bar setting.

    #6

    Man in red shirt sitting with cat on his lap, sharing a home with cats and dogs in a comic style.

    #7

    Cartoon cats and a dog humorously depict the challenges of sharing a home with cats and dogs in comic style.

    #8

    Cartoon cats dining with a cat waiter, humorously discussing free-range mice in a comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #9

    Comic showing cats at gym with sign "No loafing between sets" highlighting life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #10

    Cartoon cats at an art exhibit featuring dark subjects like aluminum foil and cleaning spray, illustrating home life with cats and dogs.

    #11

    Cartoon of cats shopping for pet supplies, humorously illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #12

    Cartoon cats using toilet paper rolls in a spin class, humorously illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    My two girls never did this. My little boy, however, has excelled.

    #13

    Cat holding a phone thinking of a password using its human's name in a comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #14

    Comic showing a puffy cat talking to a gray cat, illustrating the humor of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #15

    Cartoon showing the experience of sharing a home with cats and dogs with humorous pet thoughts.

    #16

    Cartoon cats in graduation gowns humorously sharing life lessons in a comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #17

    Cartoon dogs humorously illustrating the challenges of sharing a home with cats and dogs, with playful dialogue.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    This makes me think of Sean Lock and the "Carrot in a Box" contest.

    #18

    A man in a red shirt looks at a display of fun and not fun socks in a comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #19

    Black cat watching a comic about cats and dogs on a laptop, highlighting funny moments of sharing a home with pets.

    #20

    Cartoon cat giving a humorous talk on stage, capturing the funny side of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #21

    Cartoon cat on a blue couch checking a smartwatch notification about closing Zoomies ring in a homes with cats and dogs scene.

    #22

    Raccoon character in a comic scene cooking and talking about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #23

    Cartoon of cats and dogs sharing a home, highlighting humorous pet behaviors and living together with pets.

    #24

    Man holding a cat with speech bubbles humorously showing the differences in sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #25

    Cartoon cats and dogs humorously discussing running styles in a shoe store, highlighting life sharing a home with pets.

    #26

    Cartoon showing cats protesting with signs about scratching while a man texts about their reaction to sticky tape.

    #27

    Cartoon comic of squirrels at a support center humorously illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #28

    Comic showing a guide dog lecturing a squirrel about safety, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #29

    Cartoon cats sharing a home, discussing trending searches about catnip use and cat behavior in a meeting room.

    #30

    Cartoon dogs in graduation gowns at a ceremony, humorously depicting life of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #31

    Cats and dogs comic showing pets at a fancy restaurant with humorous dialogue about kibble food courses.

    #32

    Cartoon snakes on a red double-decker bus tour illustrating funny comics about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    And if you get on the bus to go to Hogworts you Slytherin.

    #33

    Cartoon of dogs video chatting, humorously sharing what it’s like living with cats and dogs at home.

    #34

    Woman on green couch with cat on her lap, sharing a relatable moment about life with cats and dogs at home.

    #35

    Cartoon showing a man and a cat beside a vision board, humorously illustrating sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #36

    Cartoon cats in sports gear on a field, humorously depicting life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #37

    Comic featuring cats at a printing office humorously illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #38

    Cartoon showing a humorous comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs, featuring a Halloween costume joke.

    #39

    Cat cartoon character playing guitar, humorously depicting life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #40

    Cartoon dogs in a humorous comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs during Halloween night outside a house.

    #41

    Comic showing a person dressed as a cat and a dog wearing a Superman costume, highlighting life with cats and dogs.

    #42

    Cats and dogs performing in a comic strip humorously capturing life sharing a home with pets.

    #43

    Cartoon of a dog and cat humorously discussing thankfulness, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #44

    Dog solving a puzzle on a laptop, thinking about logic vs emotion, comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #45

    Cat and dog comic at a drive-thru, showing the humor of sharing a home with pets in illustrated scenes.

    #46

    Two cartoon cats talking about humans pushing them off furniture in a comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #47

    Cartoon showing cats in a classroom with a cat presenting a funny haiku about sharing a home with dogs.

    #48

    Illustration of cats in a sled with cartoon commentators, capturing life sharing a home with cats and dogs humorously.

    #49

    Cat browsing online options for sharing a home in comics depicting life with cats and dogs.

    #50

    Cartoon dogs humorously discussing sharing a home with cats and dogs while using a pet tracking app.

    #51

    Comic of cats in an improv comedy show highlighting the humor of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #52

    Cartoon showing cats sharing a home, with one cat introducing a new kitten and preparing to hiss a lot.

    #53

    Comic of a cat dressed as a spy, humorously depicting life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #54

    Dogs shopping for noise-cancelling headphones to block fireworks but still hear their human’s praise in a comic.

    #55

    Cat cartoon giving a speech on how to get treats, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #56

    Cartoon of dogs at a beach humorously depicting life sharing a home with cats and dogs in comics.

    #57

    Cartoon of a cat and dog standing awkwardly together, capturing the experience of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #58

    Cartoon cats rapping as RUN-C.A.T. on stage, illustrating the humor of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #59

    Two cats in a comic at a pet pub humorously discussing sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #60

    Cartoon dogs sharing funny stories around a table, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #61

    Cartoon dogs working in a coffee shop serving a humorous rump 'n' spice latte, showing life with cats and dogs.

    #62

    Cat and dog comic showing humorous therapy session about riding a Roomba while sharing a home with pets.

    #63

    Comic depicting a humorous moment in a comic about sharing a home with cats and dogs, featuring Linus and a squash.

    #64

    Cartoon showing a cat and dog sharing a home during Christmas, highlighting pet humor and holiday decorations.

    #65

    Cartoon of a man startled by a cat hacking on a bed, illustrating comics about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #66

    Cartoon dogs at a book signing for Circle of Pain, humorously illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #67

    Comic showing cats reporting on a dog's semi-violent way to wake his human in a home shared with cats and dogs.

    #68

    Cartoon showing an AI artist struggling with a piece at a reception, humorously illustrating sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #69

    Cartoon depicting introvert dogs at a social gathering, highlighting humor in sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #70

    Cartoon cats in an office setting illustrating humor in sharing a home with cats and dogs in comic style.

    #71

    Cartoon showing a cat playing guitar and waking a man in bed at 4:05, illustrating sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #72

    Cartoon cats in suits having drinks and discussing life, illustrating comics about sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #73

    Cats and dogs sharing a home, playing pool and relaxing, captured in a humorous comic about pet life.

    #74

    Cartoon cats and dogs at a checkout with a comic highlighting unexpected items in bagging area, sharing a home humor.

    #75

    Cartoon dogs in a big dog support group sharing humorous thoughts about life with cats and dogs.

    #76

    Cat and dog sharing a bed, holding phones, humorously discussing a cat show in a comic about living with pets.

    #77

    Comic of cats working at a feline support center, humorously showing life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #78

    Dog reading a haiku about walks in a classroom of dogs, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #79

    Cartoon cats in a classroom sharing a funny haiku about scratching the couch, highlighting life with cats and dogs.

    #80

    Comic of a gray cat humorously complaining about its food bowl not being enough in a home with cats and dogs.

    #81

    Cartoon cat playing guitar and singing about food, humorously depicting life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #82

    Comic scene showing cats lined up for a race using litter boxes, capturing humor of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #83

    Cartoon cats at a counter discussing box meals, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs humorously.

    #84

    Cartoon dog talking on phone, humorously illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs in a comic style.

    #85

    Cartoon bears discussing pets sharing beds, highlighting funny moments of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #86

    Comic showing cats sharing a home, featuring a cat barista and a customer ordering a pumpkinip latte with catnip.

    #87

    Cartoon dog second guessing itself in a comic illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #88

    Cartoon cats humorously describing Hanukkah traditions, highlighting comic moments of sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #89

    Cats and dogs in a comic at Catnip Cafe, with cats expressing excitement about mice and sniffing behavior.

    #90

    Two cartoon cats talking humorously about eating dry food, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #91

    Comic of cats in a clingy cat support group humorously depicting life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #92

    Comic of two cats at a catnip dispensary, humorously showing life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

    #93

    Comic of cats exercising on treadmills with one cat coaching, illustrating life sharing a home with cats and dogs.

