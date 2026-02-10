These Comics Perfectly Sum Up What It’s Like Sharing A Home With Cats And Dogs (96 New Comics)
Back again with more Scott Metzger comics. If you’ve been following along, we’ve featured his work on Bored Panda many times before. Well, the vibes remain the same in this batch of comics: everyday pet life, distilled into sharp punchlines and expressions that feel way too real. Metzger has a knack for turning small moments into both comedy and a commentary on how different animals can share the same home and still act like they’re from completely different planets.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | amazon.com | metzgercartoons.com
This time around, some of the best laughs come from the contrast: cats acting like aloof little masterminds while dogs charge in with golden-retriever sincerity, or pets reacting to the exact same situation in completely opposite ways. It’s that clash of personalities that makes his observations hit so hard, because anyone with multiple animals knows the dynamic is half the entertainment.
Metzger’s style stays clean and simple, which makes the jokes land even faster. The setups are quick, the reactions do most of the talking, and the humor usually comes down to one familiar truth: pets don’t just have habits—they have attitudes. And whether it’s a cat refusing to participate in reality or a dog enthusiastically misunderstanding everything, the punchlines feel universal even if you’ve never owned either.
