“Cats and dogs”—with these three words, Scott Metzger perfectly sums up the essence of his cartoon series, cherished by our Bored Panda community. The artist explained: ‘The vast majority of my comics are about cats and dogs. I wish I had a more clever answer, but that pretty much sums it up.’ And we couldn’t agree more!

This series captures the quirks of pet ownership in the most relatable way, making cat and dog lovers everywhere nod in agreement. But even if you don’t have pets, you’ll still appreciate Scott’s sharp sense of humor and spot-on jokes!

If you somehow missed our previous posts featuring his earlier strips, now’s the perfect time to catch up. And when you're ready for more laughs, scroll down to explore Metzger’s latest work and check out our new interview to learn more about the series and its creator.

More info: Instagram | amazon.com | Facebook | metzgercartoons.com

#1

Two cartoon cats with books and items on a shelf, discussing the unimportance of material things.

scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #2

    Cats in a restaurant, enjoying a meal. They sit in a box, clinking glasses. Humor for cat owners by Scott Metzger.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #3

    Two cartoon dogs sharing humorous New Year goals. One wants to volunteer, the other plans to fit seven tennis balls in its mouth.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #4

    Two cats talk; one in a box ignoring the other's disturbing news. Comic by Scott Metzger for cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #5

    Dog student driver comic by Scott Metzger, with dogs discussing the challenge of not sticking heads out the window.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #6

    Cats in an office meeting with a closed door, scratching noises and meows from outside. Funny cat comic by Scott Metzger.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #7

    Cartoon of a cat relaxing in a litter box with a phone, surprised owner nearby. Funny comics for cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #8

    Funny comic by Scott Metzger features two cats discussing letting their human sleep in.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #9

    Cats discussing hand feeding rules in a humorous cartoon by Scott Metzger, relatable for cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #10

    Cat humor comic by Scott Metzger showing a cat thinking about food while sitting on a bed.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #11

    Dog giving funny TED talk about carrying sticks, comic by Scott Metzger for cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #12

    Cats at customer service desk with speech bubble about not being puffy.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #13

    Cat and dog comic by Scott Metzger, cat discussing string, dog questioning catnip consumption.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #14

    Cat and raccoon podcasting, with a humorous twist, in Scott Metzger's funny comic for pet owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #15

    Funny comic by Scott Metzger with cats discussing a fluffy tail at the gym, perfect for cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #16

    Dog reciting a bacon-themed poem at a poetry night, amusing other dogs, by Scott Metzger, a comic for cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #17

    Dogs queue at Museum of Odors, cartoon by Scott Metzger, capturing humor for cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #18

    Man reading cat's humorous Valentine's note about mischief, cat sitting nearby.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #19

    Funny comic by Scott Metzger showing cats humorously discussing where to throw up in the house.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #20

    Two cats talking; one with hiking gear saying, "I'm an outdoorsy cat," highlighting funny differences for cat owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #21

    Two cats in a bar, one in a suit, coughing up a hairball, humorous depiction relatable to cat and dog owners.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #22

    Cats in a game show parody, humorously discussing how they react when their bellies are rubbed.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #23

    Cartoon of cats at the 76th Annual Catty Awards, presenting "Most Apathetic" award to a tabby not present.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #24

    Comic by Scott Metzger with dogs questioning a shepherd's presence at a party.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

    #25

    Cartoon by Scott Metzger with animals at a bar, featuring a humorous dialogue about news-induced drinking predictions.

    scottmetzgercartoons Report

