This Artist Turns A Carrot And A Slice Of Toast Into Silly Comedy (48 Pics)
If you’ve ever met a comic that feels like it was created on a day when everything was slightly “off” (in the best way), “Carrot And Toast” is that kind of comfort read. Created by artist Drew Bristow, the series follows an unlikely little duo whose everyday adventures somehow manage to be both absurd and heartfelt.
Bristow first sketched the characters back in 2018 during what he’s described as a “wonky time” in his life. What began as simple doodles quickly grew into a self-published mini comic, and the project didn’t stay small for long. In 2019, he entered Carrot And Toast into Brand Licensing Europe’s “License This” competition—and won, giving the characters a serious boost beyond the sketchbook stage.
Since then, the pair has kept evolving through new stories, extra world-building, and a steady stream of comics that lean into playful humor while still landing sincere, human moments. In 2023, the series found a wider audience as a webcomic, where readers could follow along as Bristow continued expanding their strange little universe.
Now represented by a literary agent and working toward a full book pitch, Bristow is still proving something pretty reassuring: even the simplest idea, such as two goofy characters and a clean sense of comedic timing, can turn into a whole world if you keep showing up for it.