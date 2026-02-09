ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever met a comic that feels like it was created on a day when everything was slightly “off” (in the best way), “Carrot And Toast” is that kind of comfort read. Created by artist Drew Bristow, the series follows an unlikely little duo whose everyday adventures somehow manage to be both absurd and heartfelt.

Bristow first sketched the characters back in 2018 during what he’s described as a “wonky time” in his life. What began as simple doodles quickly grew into a self-published mini comic, and the project didn’t stay small for long. In 2019, he entered Carrot And Toast into Brand Licensing Europe’s “License This” competition—and won, giving the characters a serious boost beyond the sketchbook stage.

