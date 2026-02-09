ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever met a comic that feels like it was created on a day when everything was slightly “off” (in the best way), “Carrot And Toast” is that kind of comfort read. Created by artist Drew Bristow, the series follows an unlikely little duo whose everyday adventures somehow manage to be both absurd and heartfelt.

Bristow first sketched the characters back in 2018 during what he’s described as a “wonky time” in his life. What began as simple doodles quickly grew into a self-published mini comic, and the project didn’t stay small for long. In 2019, he entered Carrot And Toast into Brand Licensing Europe’s “License This” competition—and won, giving the characters a serious boost beyond the sketchbook stage.

Let us know which comics are your favorites, and, of course, you can check out all of Bristow’s work on his Substack and Instagram pages.

#1

Cartoon of a carrot and a slice of toast in a silly comedy strip, with the toast holding a phone and wearing a hat.

Drew Bristow Report

10points
POST

Since then, the pair has kept evolving through new stories, extra world-building, and a steady stream of comics that lean into playful humor while still landing sincere, human moments. In 2023, the series found a wider audience as a webcomic, where readers could follow along as Bristow continued expanding their strange little universe.
    #2

    Cartoon carrot and toast interact with a giant lemon in a silly comedy scene featuring playful lemon characters.

    Drew Bristow Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon of a carrot and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with playful dialogue and animated expressions.

    Drew Bristow Report

    9points
    POST
    Now represented by a literary agent and working toward a full book pitch, Bristow is still proving something pretty reassuring: even the simplest idea, such as two goofy characters and a clean sense of comedic timing, can turn into a whole world if you keep showing up for it.
    #4

    Carrot and slice of toast characters in silly comedy scene on beach with shark fin and speech bubbles.

    Drew Bristow Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Cartoon of a slice of toast and a bird at a bus stop, featuring silly comedy with food characters in a playful scene.

    Drew Bristow Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Cartoon slice of toast tries to rescue a cat from a tree in a silly comedy by artist using carrot and toast characters.

    Drew Bristow Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon carrot and slice of toast characters in a steamy room with a robot, featuring silly comedy scenes.

    Drew Bristow Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Cartoon of a slice of toast painting a blue circle while a carrot warns it to start running in this silly comedy artwork.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Comic strip featuring a carrot, toast, and lemon in a silly comedy scene with emotional expressions outdoors.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Carrot and slice of toast characters in a funny comic strip showcasing silly comedy by an imaginative artist.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon of a carrot and a slice of toast in a pond with ducks, showcasing silly comedy by the artist.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon of a slice of toast and carrot in a silly comedy scene, showing playful conversation in a colorful outdoor setting.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Carrot and slice of toast characters in a silly comedy scene involving a shopping cart and payment issues.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon carrot and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with a cat, featuring humorous dialogue and playful interaction.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Carrot and frog character comic strip using silly comedy to entertain with playful dialogue about social media.

    Drew Bristow Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon slice of toast receiving a delivery and excitedly unpacking a yearly supply of silly hats in a colorful comic style.

    Drew Bristow Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Carrot and toast characters in a comic strip share humorous and thoughtful dialogue by a riverside bridge.

    Drew Bristow Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon carrot and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with colorful umbrellas and playful expressions.

    Drew Bristow Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon carrot and toast characters in a silly comedy scene with a shark asking for directions to the dentist.

    Drew Bristow Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon of carrot and slice of toast in silly comedy with characters and ice cream truck in colorful outdoor scene.

    Drew Bristow Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Comic strip featuring a carrot and a slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with playful dialogue outdoors.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Comic strip featuring a carrot and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with a talking apple character.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Cartoon carrot and slice of toast characters having a cute phone conversation in a silly comedy illustration.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Comic strip showing a carrot and a slice of toast in a silly comedy scene about feeling better with movies and muffins.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Comic strip featuring a slice of toast and carrot in a silly comedy about closing down and good news celebration.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Cartoon carrot and toast character showing silly comedy in a bedroom with a sleeping cat on a purple bedspread.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Comic strip featuring a carrot and a slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with animated food characters.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Carrot and slice of toast spot cloud shapes and share silly comedy moments by the sea in a colorful cartoon.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    A carrot and a slice of toast in a silly comedy cartoon scene with a burning TV and humorous dialogue.

    Drew Bristow Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Cartoon of a slice of toast painting with a carrot posing, showcasing silly comedy with carrot and toast characters.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Cartoon hippo and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene outside a house with a for sale sign in a humorous comic strip.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Cartoon of a carrot and a slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with a gift and funny dialogue.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Cartoon of a carrot and slice of toast humorously interacting by a graveyard in a silly comedy artwork.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Cartoon carrot and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with playful morning chaos and a trombone discovery.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Comic strip featuring an apple, carrot, and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with animated expressions.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Cartoon carrot and slice of toast in a silly comedy scene with playful interaction and colorful backgrounds.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Cartoon carrot and toast in silly comedy scene with picnic, ants nest, and playful animal pun humor outdoors.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Colorful cartoon featuring a carrot and slice of toast in a silly comedy with balloons and playful dialogue.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Comic strip featuring a carrot and toast in a silly comedy about skiing and diving, part of artist’s humorous creations.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Cartoon featuring carrot and slice of toast at a police station in a silly comedy by artist Drew B.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Cartoon fruit character wrapped in a scarf shares silly comedy about struggling with motivation in winter months.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Carrot and toast characters in silly comedy struggle with a beeping house alarm in a colorful comic strip.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Comic strip featuring a carrot and toast characters in silly comedy about being fed up and wanting silence.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Animated green apple character finds a four-leaf clover, struggles comically, showcasing silly comedy art style.

    Drew Bristow Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Animated slice of toast reading a book and reacting humorously to a butterfly in a green outdoor setting.

    Drew Bristow Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Comic strip showing a slice of toast using silly comedy with hats, featuring a carrot and other quirky characters.

    Drew Bristow Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Cartoon carrot and slice of toast characters share a funny Halloween comic in artist's silly comedy series.

    Drew Bristow Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Carrot and slice of toast in silly comedy comic playing video games and crashing in a colorful living room scene.

    Drew Bristow Report

    2points
    POST

