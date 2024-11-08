ADVERTISEMENT

Car memes are a fantastic way to inject humor and wit into any conversation, putting a smile on a car enthusiast’s face or lightening the mood after an exhausting drive through frustrating traffic.

In this piece, we’ve compiled our favorite car memes to rev up your spirits. Whether you want to share one with a friend or save a few for those times when you need a giggle, you’ll find something that resonates.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“What Stick Shift?!”

A car meme showing two cartoon fish labeled "Europeans" admiring a manual gear shift, while Patrick, labeled "Americans," looks surprised.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an American, this is BS, i have vehicles that are manual, and so do my kids, they prefer them over automatic transmissions.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

One Order of “Spaghetti Carbanana”

A car meme showing a plate of spaghetti with toy cars and banana pieces on top, captioned "Spaghetti Carbanana."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Hit and Run

A car meme with a man on a whiteboard showing tips that say, "Save business cards of people you don't like," and "If you ever hit a parked car, write 'sorry' on the back and leave it on the windshield."

TremaRikas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The Endless Debate: Manual vs Automatic

There’s a standing debate between the efficiency of manual and automatic transmission vehicles. People of both camps quickly defend their preference, detailing reasons for their choice. 

According to Clean Fuel, a petrol supplier, manual transmission fans swear their vehicles are more budget-friendly and fuel-efficient, while automatic transmission advocates beg to differ (1). 

What’s certain is that a manual car has better control of gear changes. Manual transmission lets a skilled driver decide on the gear for the road condition and speed, giving drivers more control over the vehicle.

On the flip side, automatic transmission fans highlight the convenience and ease of automatic gear changes. An automatic box is an excellent choice for those who want an easy uphill drive and ease on traffic-laden roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, it’s a personal choice. Selecting something like your transmission depends on factors that best suit your lifestyle and location. Both types of gearboxes offer significant benefits.
#4

Highway Pile Up

A car meme showing a massive car pileup with the caption, "News footage of what happened after a kid turned on the lights inside of his parents' cars."

Fox News Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Watermelon Car

A car meme showing a green car painted like a watermelon with red interior, captioned "The perfect car doesn't exi...".

Thye204 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Hate Traffic? These Cities Endure It Daily

If you constantly complain about the traffic situation in your town, know that it may be far worse in some cities worldwide. Traffic has become so common in these places that it has become a daily battle for some space.

The TomTom Traffic Index conducts annual analyses by collecting data from various sources to assess and show how traffic has evolved in cities around the globe (2). This information is used to advise on policy and by transport industry players.

According to the 2023 data, the topmost metropolitan area on the traffic scale is Manila, Philippines, with an average travel time of 25 minutes and 30 seconds per 10 kilometers. This is followed closely by Lima, Peru, at 24 minutes and 20 seconds. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Other metropolitan centers in the top 10 are Bengaluru, India; Sapporo, Japan; Bogota, Colombia; Taichung, Taiwan; Mumbai, India; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Pune, India; and Nagoya, Japan. 

With three metropolitan centers in India on the list of the most congested, it is safe to assume that they have it pretty intense when it comes to those wretched road jams.
#6

Ambidextrous Indian Drivers

A car meme with characters labeled "UK" and "US" arguing over left and right side driving, while a relaxed character labeled "India" reads, captioned "Driving on any side."

shaneferns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
vikrant-talponkar avatar
Vic
Vic
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha! Like we have roads!! The jokes on you.. 🤡🤡

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Magic Oil Lamp

A car meme showing an oil warning light on the dashboard with the caption, "Does this mean I get 3 wishes?"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

What Drives You To Buy a Car?

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Asian Transport Studies highlights the key factors influencing car ownership (3). It found that motivations like status, personal image, enthusiasm for cars, and external pressures play significant roles in purchasing a vehicle, even when practical needs are met.

Beyond individual motivations, urban development also impacts car ownership. According to Julieta Chavez Delua, senior specialist with Habitat for Humanity, choosing to go carless can offer both personal and community benefits in cities with efficient public transport systems (4). Benefits include cost savings on fuel, insurance, and maintenance and a healthier community with lower emissions and more walkable areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

By improving public transport options and rethinking car ownership as a status symbol, communities can potentially reduce car dependency and lower environmental impact, paving the way for a more sustainable future.
#8

Marsian Traffic

A car meme comparing futuristic Mars transportation with a crowded traffic scene, captioned "What it'll ACTUALLY be like: F*cking stuck in traffic AGAIN."

duy1008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Illegal Driving

A car meme featuring Baby Yoda at the wheel with the caption "Oops that was illegal but it's fine," labeled "Me driving" above.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“How Do I Get It Off?”

A car meme showing a glowing, overheated alternator with the caption, "My alternator light is on. How do I get it off???"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
vikrant-talponkar avatar
Vic
Vic
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By praying really really hard.. And if that doesn't work spray some holy water..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#11

“Demon Car”

A car meme with a creepy car face in the rain, captioned "Therapist: demon car can't hurt you. Demon car:"

Smokeybond Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Electric Car Battery

A car meme showing a truck with a large "Duracell" battery painted on its fuel tank, captioned "Leaked photo of the Tesla Semi truck."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Gross Pay vs Net Pay

A car meme showing a larger sports car labeled "Gross Pay" and a smaller car labeled "Net Pay," humorously comparing income before and after deductions.

eXPHorizon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
vikrant-talponkar avatar
Vic
Vic
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's called gross pay because it's ugly to see how much you could have really earned..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Budget for Car Upgrade

A car meme showing a painting of a woman holding various car parts with the caption "Money can't buy happiness. Me with money:"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Flying Car

A car meme showing an SUV with a shadow that makes it look like it’s hovering above the parking lot, captioned "I genuinely thought my car was hovering."

theam107 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

F1 Toughies

A car meme comparing calm F1 drivers walking away from a 300km/h crash with football players dramatically reacting to a light tackle.

Justacasualegg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Minion Pig Car

A car meme comparing a green cartoon pig labeled "RTX OFF" to the rear of a green sports car labeled "RTX ON."

PoppedCap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Weaponized Vehicle

A car meme with a distressed woman reacting to the caption, "When you see Superman using the car you're still making payments on as a weapon."

thepotsmoker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Oncoming Headlight

A car meme showing a car with an oversized headlight as a spoiler, captioned "Nobody: Cars on the opposite lane during the night."

notawino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Superior Drivers

A car meme with anime characters labeled "Automatic Drivers" and "Manual Drivers," where Automatic says, "can't you do something about your superiority complex?" and Manual replies, "But I am superior."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Car Makeover

A car meme showing a dusty Jeep captioned "It's been sitting for 15 years!" with a pointing woman, and a cat replying, "Not for sale, gonna fix it up."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Miatas Aren’t That Small in Japan

A car meme comparing a tiny Miata parked next to a large truck with text, "Miatas may be tiny everywhere," and in Japan, where it's normal-sized.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at the big a*s Emotional Support Vehicle, absolutely useless.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

Local Upgrades

A car meme showing "upgrades" to a vehicle, including a couch as seats, a door knob as a car handle, and a faucet knob for climate controls.

@BrendanDaGawd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

“You Got This”

A car meme showing a broken road with a sign that reads "Just speed up a bit. You got this," captioned "When you make countless bad decisions but you're unhealthily positive."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Race Is On

A car meme featuring a driver saying "OH IT'S ON," captioned "When I'm speeding and see someone else speeding a little bit more than me."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“Waiting for Their Cars to Charge”

A car meme showing three men sitting bored in a diner, captioned "Electric car owners waiting for their cars to charge."

@clarkson_dan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
dianeef avatar
Socks Thecate
Socks Thecate
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't seen Top Gear in forever. Wonder what Clarkson et al think of electric cars.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

It’s Buckled Up

A car meme showing a seatbelt buckle inserted incorrectly with the caption "THE CAR IS RUINED."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

The Old Car Squad

A car meme showing characters from "Cars" looking sad, captioned "(b)eep b(e)ep be(e)p bee(p) - 14 year old cars:" to mimic worn-out sounds.

sovLegend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Manual Sophistication

A car meme with an "Automatic car driver" saying, "You guys always act like you're better than me!" and "Manual car drivers" dressed in fancy attire.

Cauliflower-Easy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Biker Savings

A car meme showing a person laughing in a bike helmet with bicycles around, captioned "People complaining about high gas prices. Me who bikes everywhere: Ring ring."

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

References


  1. Clean Fuel. “Manual Vs Automatic Transmission: Advantages and Disadvantages.” Cleanfuel, 2024. | https://www.cleanfuel.ph/manual-vs-automatic-transmission-advantages-and-disadvantages/
  2. TomTom. “TomTom Traffic Index Ranking 2023.” TomTom.com, 2023. | https://www.tomtom.com/traffic-index/ranking/
  3. Meena Sanu. “Identification of psychological factors associated with car ownership decisions of young adults: A case study of Jodhpur city, India.” Department of Civil Engineering, University, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, March 18, 2021. | https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eastsj.2021.100037
  4. Julieta Chavez Delua. “Top 10 cities where you can live without a car and help save the Earth.” Habitat for Humanity, 2024. | https://www.habitat.org/stories/top-10-cities-where-you-can-live-without-car-and-help-save-earth

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!